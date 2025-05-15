This wired Xbox controller helped my FPS gameplay more than Scuf did, and it's a bargain at $69.99

The Razer Wolverine V3 TE is laser-focused on speed, in a way its competitors can't quite keep up with. With a $30 discount on its $99.99 MSRP at Woot, this gamepad is topping the value charts this week.

Scuf controllers are said to be designed around FPS gameplay first and foremost, but after testing out the brand's Valor Pro for Xbox earlier this year, I'm not convinced. For reference, I've been reviewing the best Xbox Series X controllers for years now, and there's one in particular that I tested this year that I'd easily recommend over Scuf.

The Razer Wolverine V3 TE is very similar to Scuf's latest controller in that it's wired-only and has the same $99.99 price. Unlike the Valor Pro, however, it's designed around speed, so its six extra buttons all utilize mouse switches taken from one of Razer's Esports clickers. These make a massive difference in FPS games in particular, so seeing this gamepad discounted down to $69.99 at Woot means I'm keen to recommend it while it's cheap.

Should you buy the Razer Wolverine V3 TE?

These pro controllers can be pricey, especially now that so many are shipping with wireless support. The Wolverine V3 TE is actually a more affordable version of the V3 Pro, which costs $199.99. I really don't see much of a difference between the two versions, which makes this an even sweeter deal.

One of the main reasons I'd recommend the Razer Wolverine V3 TE over the Scuf Valor Pro is due to its six extra back buttons (Scuf only has four). Razer's back buttons are well placed compared to older designs in its Wolverine line. They're also so much faster to actuate than Scuf's back buttons. The extra shoulder buttons are a huge benefit too, especially in FPS games, since it means you don't ever need to take your thumbs off the sticks if you play your cards right.

I usually prefer to swap out my thumbsticks for taller ones in FPS games, but that's a feature reserved for the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. To my surprise, though, I didn't feel as though that was hampering my FPS abilities while testing out this controller, and thanks to the Hall sensor sticks you can adjust via software, I could get the deadzones and sensitivity I wanted.

The other thing you'll miss out on versus the Pro Model of this controller is wired support, which might be a big deal for some players. The Pro version also comes with a carrying case for those attachments and swappable bits. Lastly, some rubberized grips on the full-fat version make it ever so slightly more comfortable in the hands, depending on the way you grip it.

Regardless of comparisons, the V3 TE is definitely one of the best PC controllers I've tested this year, even when it's at full price. Being laid low by 30% makes it an absolute steal for competitive FPS players. Woot says this deal ends on May 21 or until it sells out.

