Pulse 3D headset pre-orders are live - get the wireless PS5 headset here

If you wanted to pre-order the Pulse 3D headset for PS5, now's your chance - it's available for $99.99 at Best Buy in the US ahead of its November launch. We don't expect it'll hang around for long, though. The console is already hitting stock issues (we feel your pain if you tried and failed to get a PS5 pre-order), so we can't imagine its accessories will fare much better.

That's especially true because of the item's limited availability; we've only spotted Pulse 3D headset pre-orders at Best Buy thus far. It doesn't seem to be available on Amazon right now either (in the US or on Amazon UK, where it simply says 'currently unavailable), and it's still 'coming soon' according to Walmart. We suspect it'll be the same story with the DualSense pre-orders before long, if it isn't already.

Either way, don't expect any price cuts. We can't imagine it'll drop in cost until this year's Black Friday deals at the earliest.

If you want the new PS5 wireless headset, you need to go to Best Buy - we've not found it anywhere else just yet. As a result, it's not likely to stay in stock for long. If you want it, we'd recommend grabbing it sooner than later.

Specially designed to take advantage of the PS5's 3D Audio features, the Pulse 3D headset will "put you at the center of immersive soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction". What's more, it offers dual hidden microphones with noise cancelling and wireless capabilities that offer a 12-hour battery life.

It's frustrating that we don't have a UK Pulse 3D headset pre-order yet, but we'll update this page the moment we do. As an example, the headset on Amazon is listed as 'currently unavailable'. Keep it bookmarked and drop back in later!

