DualSense pre-orders are live - get a spare PS5 controller here

You can now pre-order a DualSense PS5 controller ahead of the console's November release, which is essential if you're a fan of local multiplayer or just want to make sure you've always got a spare one charged and good to go when the battery dies. The console is already selling out, so be sure to check out our PS5 pre-order page for the latest stock updates.

So far, we've only seen the DualSense pre-orders over at Amazon for £59.99. That's about the price we expected for the cutting edge PS5 controller, in all honesty, and we wouldn't expect to see anything better today. If you're really lucky you might see £5 - £10 knocked off for the upcoming Black Friday deals, but we think it's just as likely they'll all be sold out by then anyway.

We're only seeing UK pre-orders so far, but we'll keep an eye on the US stores today and update this article as soon as we find a US DualSense pre-order offer for you.

Other stores should hopefully get some pre-order stock today, but we imagine all prices will be exactly the same at all of them, so we'd jump on any stock you see if you want to guarantee getting one at launch.

We were really hoping Sony would unveil a bunch of new color options for the DualSense last night, like the all-black model we've seen doing the rounds online. Clearly a fan-made mock up, but we dared to dream.

This is par for the course for Sony though. More colors will be coming, but just probably not this year. The same goes for the rumored interchangeable faceplates or different color console releases.

When thinking about the upcoming PS5 bundles, we'll be sure to track down any offers on the hottest PS5 games and we'll be looking out for more PS5 accessories too like the Pulse 3D headset, camera, and charging dock.