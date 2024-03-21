PS5 Slim drops to record low price in Amazon Spring Sale

PS5 deals have hit both the US and UK in Amazon's Spring Sale, offering up a fantastic Spider-Man 2 bundle with a price cut to boot in the former region and a record discount on the console itself across the pond. That means players on both sides of the ocean can grab Sony's latest console with some serious value attached.

Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the price of the console itself as well as a free copy of Spider-Man 2 in the US, dropping the $559.99 cost of both together down to just $449. However, the big guns are rolling in the UK. There, you'll find £70 off the console when bought solo, dropping that £479.99 RRP down to just £409 at Amazon.

We've seen these US PS5 deals before, this bundle has been on the shelves with the same discount for a couple of weeks now. However, the UK has only ever seen prices dip like this once before last month. Considering Sony itself doesn't anticipate being able to drop the price of the PS5 Slim permanently, this is a rare steal.

PS5 Slim | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-PlayStation-Console-Slim%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> £479.99 £409 at Amazon

Save £70 - The PS5 Slim has never been cheaper than this - you're saving £70 on the latest console here, for a final price of just £409. Considering the previous model only ever hit £399 at the end of its life, that's a fantastic deal. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play those early exclusives

✅ You're on the Spider-Man hype

✅ You prefer the DualSense controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to make the most of Game Pass

❌ You're after a bundle Price Check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fplaystation-5-disc-console-model-group-slim%2F1600954998.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Very: £409 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-model-group-slim-10258393.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Currys: £409



PS5 Slim | Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlayStation-Console-Marvels-Spider-Man-Bundle-5%2Fdp%2FB0CKZGY5B6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $559.99 $449 at Amazon

Save $90 - Things are a little different in the US, but the value is still most definitely there. Discounts aren't quite so high on the $499 cost of the console, but with a free copy of Spider-Man 2 thrown in there's actually $90 worth of savings in here. That's an equally stunning offer - and even better for Spidey fans. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Spider-Man 2 fan

✅ You prefer the DualSense controller

✅ You want PlayStation's exclusives Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on Game Pass life Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPlayStation-5-Disc-Console-Slim-Marvel-s-Spider-Man-2-Bundle%2F5113183758" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart: $449.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-interactive-entertainment-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $449.99



Should you buy the PS5 Slim?

(Image credit: Future)

Whichever side of the sea you're on, both of these PS5 deals represent the Slim model at its lowest cost yet so there's never been a better time to buy. But should you?

To work out whether the PS5 Slim is the console for you it's essential to first look at the games themselves. Sony has traditionally held the lead when it comes to first party exclusives, and while things have been slowing down and many titles have made their way to PC, there are still some major draws towards the system. Demon's Souls, Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy Rebirth, Spider-Man 2, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered are all still fully PS5 exclusive so you'll need to go with Sony if any are on your hit list. Plus, upcoming games like Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake and Marvel's Wolverine will all be aligned with Sony's console at least at launch.

Beyond the games, there are some hardware considerations to consider. The DualSense controller is more technically sophisticated than Xbox's Wireless Controller with boosted haptics, a touchpad, gyroscope, and microphone built in. That means, developer dependent, you're going to get a different experience even with cross platform titles here.

There's a subscription-shaped elephant in the room, though. One of the biggest reasons to avoid the PS5 Slim is if you'd prefer to play your games through a catalog library. Yes, the PS Plus Extra catalog exists, offering a massive range of first party classics and cross platform gems for $14.99 / £10.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Core (just for console use) is cheaper at $9.99 / £7.99 a month. The size of each service's library is pretty similar, but it's worth noting Xbox adds far more day one launches to its roster whereas Sony is more content keeping its catalog as an archive of previous releases. If you play new games from launch and don't want to buy each one as it comes out, we'd recommend heading over to Xbox. You'll still need to pay for some, but more will be available straight out the gate.

More of today's best PS5 deals

Whether you're after some of the best PS5 accessories to go with your new console, or you're after some cheap PS5 games, there are plenty more discounts heading our way. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on some top hits just below.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 controllers and the best PS5 headsets to kit out your new setup. Or, take a look at the best PS5 monitors if you're going all out.