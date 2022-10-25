PS5 DualSense Edge pre-orders now live: where to buy the premium PS5 controller

PS5 DualSense Edge pre-orders are now open! The premium controller offers a multitude of customisation options and competitive edges (get it?) that set it aside from the regular DualSense controller.

While the price tag has raised a fair few eyebrows - especially when compared to Xbox's Elite Series 2 and Elite Series 2 Core controllers - it is an official Sony product and looks to have all the features you could want or need. The controller won't be out until January 26, but placing a PS5 DualSense Edge pre-order is the best way to ensure you'll have maximum time with the pad.

However, much like the God of War DualSense preorder, options are thin on the ground right now (late-morning UK time on October 25). We're only seeing UK pre-orders live right now over at PlayStation Direct. Early birds in the USA will have to wait a bit a bit longer it seems - but we'll add those links as soon as they come live.

This is likely to be one of the best PS5 accessories and PC controllers you can buy this generation, and paying for the Sony quality will be worth it for a lot of folks. If you've wanted a symmetrical, premium, customisable, and competitive-focused gaming pad this year, then today's DualSense Edge pre-orders could be the best way to achieve that.

Pre-order PS5 DualSense Edge controller - UK

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense Edge controller | £209.99 at PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

This is a PlayStation Direct-exclusive in the UK which means it's likely to be the same in the USA when links go live. Head over to the Direct store now to pre-order your DualSense Edge.



(opens in new tab) Check stock at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's always worth a look to see if stock arrives at Amazon that might enable a DualSense Edge pre-order at that mega-retailer. If not, then it's always your best bet for price cuts across the wider PS5 accessory range too.



Pre-order PS5 DualSense Edge controller - USA

(opens in new tab) Awaiting Stock - PS5 DualSense Edge controller | $199.99 at PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

With the UK going first and revealing that it's a PlayStation Direct store exclusive we reckon this is the best place to go right now in the USA for a DualSense Edge pre-order. It's not listed on the accessories page just yet, but that's where it'll be.



(opens in new tab) Check stock at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And again in the UK, it'll pay to just check Amazon in case any stock arrives there. If not, you'll likely find the best price going on other DualSense controllers and accessories too.



Today's best PS5 accessory deals

If you've already got your fill of DualSense controllers then you can always look to bolster your other accessory options. Check out some of the latest, lowest prices on some of the best PS5 deals below.

Not bothered about a controller upgrade, but are interested in investing in other areas of your PS5 setup? Then browse our guides to the best PS5 SSDs, best PS5 headsets, and best TVs for PS5.