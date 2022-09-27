Where to pre-order the God of War DualSense PS5 controller - arm yourself for Ragnarok

In theory, we can now all get a God of War DualSense pre-order done and dusted - today's the day (Sept 27) that Sony has said pre-orders would open, after all.

However, the reality is that not many retailers in the USA have gone live yet and we're well into mid-morning (ET) now, so we're left scratching our heads. Right now, at the time of writing, we think your best bet is to keep the pages on Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), GameStop (opens in new tab), and PlayStation Direct open as they are the most likely contenders for God of War DualSense pre-orders.

In the UK, you can pre-order the God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller at Game (opens in new tab) right now. It's got the full £64.99 price, and availability seems solid. It is also listed at PlayStation Direct, but much like PS4 and PS5 God of War pre-orders on the special editions, it only has a 'Coming Soon' note where the buy button should be. This might indicate that, hopefully like those special editions, Sony plans to release stock when the game launches on November 9, 2022.

The God of War DualSense is the first 'proper' limited edition PS5 controllers (and PC controllers, given its wider compatibility) that has a game's own aesthetic draped over it and is likely to be one of the hottest and most highly sought-after PS5 accessories this year. We're hoping it might mark the beginning of a trend of limited edition controllers which we can drool over in the future too.

However, in the meantime, below are your best, quick-link options for nailing down a God of War DualSense pre-order.

Pre-order God of War DualSense controller - USA

(opens in new tab) Limited Edition God of War Ragnarok DualSense Wireless PS5 controller | check at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Frustratingly, we still have no direct links to God of War DualSense pre-orders! This is bound to change - and change imminently. However, until we can do that, you're best off checking all the links in this box at the usual go-to retailers. Also check availability at: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | GameStop (opens in new tab)



Pre-order God of War DualSense controller - UK

(opens in new tab) Limited Edition God of War Ragnarok DualSense Wireless PS5 controller | £64.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

As some of us may well have predicted, the God of War DualSense controller is a Game exclusive product in the UK. Head over to that retailer to bag your unit now. Also listed at: PlayStation Direct ('coming soon') (opens in new tab)



Today's best PS5 DualSense controller deals

If you've already got your fill of DualSense controllers - either with or without a God of War DualSense pre-order - then you can always look to bolster your other accessory options. Check out some of the latest, lowest prices on some of the best PS5 deals below.

Already got your controller situation sorted? Then fill out other areas of your PS5 setup, and browse our guides to the best PS5 SSDs, best PS5 headsets, and best TVs for PS5.