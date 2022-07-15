Here's where you can Pre-order God of War Ragnarok special and standard editions right now

You can currently pre-order God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5. The official release date for this highly anticipated title is 9th November 2022.

There are both physical and digital God of War Ragnarok digital and special editions listings in the US and the UK. If you're looking forward to getting your hands on one then you'll have to act fast, as it's likely that these pre-order units will soon sell out, particularly the more limited physical special editions.

There are two different special edition models available for sale right now. The first is the Collector's edition, followed by a Jötnar edition. All of these along with the standard edition God of War Ragnarok are available for pre-order right now.

You also receive some bonus armor and in-game cosmetic pieces just for pre-ordering from participating retailers so if you know you want to pick up this game then it's worth getting your orders in now to avoid disappointment.

Pre-order God of War Ragnarok Special Editions

Pre-order God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition includes a digital voucher for the full game and also some physical and digital goodies. These physical bits consist of a Steelbook display case, two in Vanir twins carvings, a dwarven dice set, and a 16-inch Mjolnir replica stored in the Knowledge Keeper's shrine. Digital aspects include armor, cosmetic sets, and the full digital soundtrack. It comes in at MRSP $199.99 / £179.99.

(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Collector’s Edition – PS5 & PS4 | $199.99 at Playstation Store (opens in new tab)

You can currently pre-order this set for just under $200. It will officially ship ready for you to receive it on November 9 of this year, so you can be ready to play on the day without having to wait for shipping.



(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Collector’s Edition – PS5 & PS4 | £179.99 at Game

(opens in new tab)This set is retailing at just under £180 in the UK. It is exclusive to Game. As far as we can see it states that it will be shipped and arrive a day after the release day.



Pre-order God of War Ragnarok Jötnar edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok Jötnar edition includes a printed voucher for the full game on PS4 and PS5, the 16-inch Mjölnir (replica) Hammer, Brok’s Dice Set, 7 in Vinyl (featuring Music by Bear McCreary), Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings, Falcon, Bear & Wolf Pin Set, Yggdrasil Cloth Map, Legendary Draupnir Ring, Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included), Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. There is also a ton of digital content up for grabs with this set. This comes in at $259.99 or £229.99.

(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Jotnar Edition – PS5 & PS4 | $259.99 at Playstation Store (opens in new tab)

It currently states that this set is sold out at the PlayStation store - which is the only place you can pick it up right now - but it's likely that more units will go on sale so be sure to keep an eye out.



(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Jotnar Edition – PS5 & PS4 | £229.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

The only place you can pick up this pre-order in the UK at the moment is Game. These units are selling out fast, so be sure to act quickly if this is the set you want.



Pre-order God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition

Pre-order God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition for PS5

You can now pre-order the standard edition of God of War Ragnarok for both PS4 and PS5. It comes in at $59.99/£59.99 for PS4 and $69.99/£69.99 for PS5 and can be pre-ordered across multiple retailers in the UK and US.

(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Launch Edition – PS5 | $69.99 at PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

You can pick up this standard edition of the game, currently up for pre-order. Although you don't get any of the extra goodies included in the special edition bundles, you still get the in-game pre-order bonuses.



(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Launch Edition – PS5 | £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In the UK, you are able to pre-order the game on Amazon, which has free release date delivery so you are sure that you will be able to play it at release. Although you don't get any of the extra goodies included in the special edition bundles, you still get the in-game pre-order bonuses.



Pre-order God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition for PS4

(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Launch Edition – PS4 | $59.99 at PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

If you don't have a next-gen console, don't worry, as you can pick up this new game on PS4, too. It comes in at less than the PS5 alternative. Although you don't get any of the extra goodies included in the special edition bundles, you still get the in-game pre-order bonuses.



(opens in new tab) God of War™ Ragnarok Launch Edition – PS4 | £59.99 at PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

You can pre-order the PS4 version in the UK at Game. Although it doesn't offer the same release-day shipping as Amazon, you are still able to get your hands on the pre-order bonuses.



