Pokemon Go Metal Coat: How to evolve Scyther and Onix

The Pokemon Go Metal Coat is one of many Pokemon Go evolution items in the game, and with the quest about how to catch a Meltan in Pokemon Go, players need to evolve Scyther into Scizor. The problem is, getting a Metal Coat in Pokemon Go can prove tricky for those inexperienced with the game. Here's all you need to know about the Pokemon Go Metal Coat, including how to get one and how to use it.

Pokemon Go Metal Coat: How to get one

(Image credit: Niantic)

Like most of the evolution items in the game, the Metal Coat isn't easy to obtain. There's only one method you can use, and it relies heavily on the RNG being in your favour.

Firstly, you need to spin a Pokestop every single day for a week. When you spin the first Pokestop on the seventh day, you're guaranteed an evolution item. Problem is, this can be anything from a King's Rock or Sun Stone to a Metal Coat. If you're an avid player and you play every day anyway then this will come naturally to you as you spin stops, but if you tend to only play every now and then, you're out of luck.

There's also a very, very slim chance that you get an evolution item as a random drop from a standard Pokestop. Of course, it's so unlikely that you can't rely on this method whatsoever, but you may get lucky and obtain one this way. Good luck!

Pokemon Go Metal Coat: How to use one

(Image credit: Niantic)

So you've finally got your hands on a Pokemon Go Metal Coat, but what can you do with it? Right now, there's only two Pokemon you can use it on: Scyther and Onix. Depending on which one you want to evolve, navigate to that Pokemon in your collection and you'll find the evolve option.

Alongside the Metal Coat however, you'll also need 50 candy for the respective Pokemon you want to evolve. Both Scyther and Onix are somewhat rare spawns in a wild, so make sure you use Pinap Berries whenever you find one and keep your fingers crossed you hatch them in eggs. Good luck!

