Pick up a bargain at SteelSeries right now with discounts across headsets, mice, and more

SteelSeries hardware is some of the best in the business for gaming. A well-established brand, with a strong reputation of making quality, excellent products that will make your play better, your immersion deeper, and your setup enhanced.

That's why if you don't know what to treat yourself or a friend or family member to this Holiday season, then SteelSeries has the perfect holiday gift guide for you to start off with.

You'll have to login to become a SteelSeries member, but this process is free and hassle-less so is no hurdle to these great deals.

Save big on gaming gear in the SteelSeries Holiday Gift Guide and Cyber Sale

SteelSeries has tons of gifts for gamers on every platform and with every budget, with deals covering all kinds of items and player-need. You'll be able to find gifts for Xbox or PlayStation users, get recommendations on the best high-end gear for serious gamers and find gifts and stocking stuffers for every price point, including gifts under $100 and under $50. Whatever you're after the SteelSeries holiday gift guide will guide you through some best-selling and most-awarded products.

And remember, with more and more of us working and learning from home now, gaming gear is becoming increasingly versatile and multi-use. And to be honest, if you're looking for home office or communication gear, gaming stuff is where we'd direct you anyway: gaming gear is better, has more features, and will be more versatile than an off-the-shelf basic pair of headphones. As a result, if you're looking to get someone the perfect headset for gaming, school, or working from home, the award-winning Arctis line from SteelSeries has you covered. There's a whole range of wireless and wired options to choose from, varying in their specificity for platforms, or feature set - but always consistent in their quality. And you'll get free shipping to the United States through to the end of the year (except Alaska and Hawaii, sorry!).

The current SteelSeries Cyber Sale runs from November 23 – December 2 where products will be up to 50% off so check it out and grab yourselves a bargain! We've highlighted a few below, but nothing beats having a browse around the sale yourself.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + Game DAC headset | $250 $159.99 at SteelSeries

Remember to log in to get this price.

One of the best in the business for gaming headsets, and it's the version with the excellent audio card too. Given its usual high price, there's no denying the awesome value you're getting here - way more than the price tag indicates. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless headset for Switch | $100 $79.99 at SteelSeries

Remember to log in to get this price.

Our favorite Switch headset is it a tremendous price now for members, with a solid $20 off the list price. Getting a wireless headset of this quality, with this feature set, and with Switch in mind, is a great deal.View Deal

SteelSeries Sensei 310 mouse | $50 $29.99 at SteelSeries

Remember to log in to get this price.

An ambidextrous mouse so good that it's made it into our best left-handed gaming mouse guide as a genuinely good option for lefties out there. Saving $20 and getting this for just $29.99 makes this a no-brainer for those looking for a go-to mouse.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset for Xbox | $100 $79.99 at SteelSeries

Remember to log in to get this price.

Much like the Arctis 1 Wireless for Switch above, this is a great offering for a truly quality wireless headset and open that is perfect for players on either the brand new Xbox consoles, or those still playing on Xbox One - or both!View Deal

SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth 5XL mouse mat | $150 $99.99 at SteelSeries

Remember to log in to get this price.

Now - and hear me out - getting a desk-covering mouse pad does stretch the definition of the phrase 'mouse mat' but it's a great way to tie your setup together and ensure your gear has the best underlay going.View Deal

To see how these stack up against the competition, you can cross-reference with our guides to the best gaming headsets you can get, and the best gaming mouse for you, and, to push the boat out, browse the best gaming PCs going to complement your new accessories.