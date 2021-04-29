Nintendo Switch deals - get the hard-to-find console here

Nintendo Switch deals are still incredibly hard to find, so you may be interested to hear that the special Animal Crossing Edition of the console is available for $299.99 at Amazon. Although it won't be delivered straight away, you can get your order confined and it'll be back in stock "soon." That's a whole lot better than the late May restock we're expecting for the standard console.

This offer gets you the full console - not the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite - with a unique Animal Crossing design. While it doesn't feature the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game itself, Nintendo Switch deals are hard enough to come by that this is still worth taking notice of. Especially with a new Pokemon Snap launching tomorrow (you can pre-order New Pokemon Snap with our guide if you haven't already done so).

Hoping for something a little cheaper? You can pick up the less expensive Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card for $225.99 instead of $235 at Amazon right now. Just remember, that one can only be played in handheld mode and can't be used via your TV.

For more offers, be sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals and our guide to getting the lowest Nintendo Switch Lite price.

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition | $299.99 at Amazon

Switch consoles are few and far between right now, so the fact that this one - featuring a unique Animal Crossing design - is available to order and will be "in stock soon" is good news. Just remember, it doesn't include the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $225.99 at Amazon

If you want something a little cheaper, you can currently pick up the handheld-only version of the Switch with a memory card at a discount. 128GB should be more than you need, so it's a great starter pack. You can also choose between Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow consoles if you'd prefer.

View Deal

Kit out your new purchase with the best Nintendo Switch accessories, including the best Nintendo Switch headset options.