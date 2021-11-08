Nintendo announces this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo has announced its range of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals today, due to drop from November 21. The catalog includes the return of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online bundle that ran out of stock before last year's Black Friday sales could even get started, as well as $20 off a massive range of first party titles.

That means there's plenty to look forward to this year, and you can bet that - while these offers will be hosted on Nintendo's own site - other retailers will be joining in the fun as well.

The main Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is the highlight of today's announcement. The $299.99 offer comprises a console, a copy of the kart-racing must-have, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. We rarely see any Nintendo Switch bundles in the US these days, which means the freebies in here (the console's MSRP is $299.99 by itself) will be offering the best value that we've seen all year in this month's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

You'll also find some popular peripherals getting involved - Ring Fit Adventure will be dropping down by $25 to a $54.99 sales price, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets will be just $59.99 a piece - $40 off.

Of course, if you've already got a device, or you've figured out where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED, there will be plenty of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales to browse as well. The following titles will all be priced at just $39.99 - a rare $20 saving where we usually only see $10 off. That means these are going to be some must-see offers when Black Friday gaming deals land later in the month.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo has announced that the following Switch games will be discounted down to $39.99 (usually $59.99) in its Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year, kicking off on November 21. There are some heavy hitters in here - we never see Breath of the Wild dropping below $50 (and even those price cuts are rare) - and you'll also find some classic platforming action in there as well.

