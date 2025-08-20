Gamescom Day 1 live coverage – all the news, interviews, and previews as they happen

Now that Opening Night Live has come and gone, Gamescom good and proper can begin.

You can check our Everything Announced at Opening Night Live piece for a rundown on all the news, announcements, and trailers as they happened. The highlights, though, were grander looks at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and much more.

We also received some fresh announcements, including a new game in the Black Myth series and news that Final Fantasy 14 and Monster Hunter Wilds are teaming up for a crossover, which looks very similar to the one FF14 did with Monster Hunter Worlds.

Now, though, it's time to dig a little deeper. Some of our dedicated staffers are getting the steps in to preview some of those very games and toss the odd question or two over to some of the developers behind them. We're posting all the highlights here alongside the reaction to what's been announced already, giving you a one-stop shop to keep on top of everything Gamescom 2025, so let's begin.