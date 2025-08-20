Gamescom Day 1 live coverage – all the news, interviews, and previews as they happen
From Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to Hollow Knight Silksong, we're on the floor in Germany to go hands-on with all the most exciting upcoming games
Now that Opening Night Live has come and gone, Gamescom good and proper can begin.
You can check our Everything Announced at Opening Night Live piece for a rundown on all the news, announcements, and trailers as they happened. The highlights, though, were grander looks at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, and much more.
We also received some fresh announcements, including a new game in the Black Myth series and news that Final Fantasy 14 and Monster Hunter Wilds are teaming up for a crossover, which looks very similar to the one FF14 did with Monster Hunter Worlds.
Now, though, it's time to dig a little deeper. Some of our dedicated staffers are getting the steps in to preview some of those very games and toss the odd question or two over to some of the developers behind them. We're posting all the highlights here alongside the reaction to what's been announced already, giving you a one-stop shop to keep on top of everything Gamescom 2025, so let's begin.
If you're looking for a sense of scope, Dawn of War 4's devs tell us all four of its campaigns are "bigger than the campaign in the first Dawn of War."
"Roughly speaking, for a playthrough it's probably something between 12 and 15 missions," creative director Jan Theyden adds. Due to the campaigns branching, "when you play a campaign once, you cannot play all the missions."
Another one for the genre sickos. Last night also came with the news that Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4 is finally real. We can back that up somewhat because we've played the new RTS game. Andy says it's so good he's been replaying the same mission for 3 hours, only taking a break to speak to the devs themselves.
One thing we're less keen on, though, is that two Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 classes are behind a $90 Premium Edition. Man.
Despite the somewhat early hours of the day, we have more hands-on content! We've played Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and are convinced the gloomy RPG is still worth waiting for, thanks to a "brilliant focus on writing, dialogue, and spooky Seattle."
When not playing Hollow Knight, Josh has also been talking to Treyarch about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The devs are fighting franchise fatigue with a co-op adventure that many hope will "redefine what campaign can be in Call of Duty."
There's more to come from Hollow Knight Silksong, too. Team Cherry is teasing a "special announcement" for tomorrow, and we can only hope it's some sort of release date.
Right off the bat, we've managed to go hands-on with Hollow Knight Silksong. A fine start to anyone's day, I'd imagine. Here's what Josh has to say:
"There's probably a world in which I sign off this Hollow Knight Silksong preview by making the sort of comparison that I really dislike. "Silksong is to Hollow Knight what Bloodborne was to Dark Souls." The words are tumbling onto the keyboard and I can't seem to stop them. What I mean by this unhelpful shorthand is that Silksong is building smartly on exceptionally solid foundations, and it's doing so with a greater focus on aggression, decisive action, and proactive decision-making. I only played 30 minutes of Hollow Knight Silksong, and now I'm desperate for that to transform into 30 hours."
Here we go! Hope you're feeling fresh and well rested, as we've got plenty to get through today.