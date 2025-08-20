High on Life 2 release date set for February, but you can watch 42 minutes of gameplay right now

High on Life 2 is officially launching on February 13, Squanch Games has announced.

The High on Life 2 release date was revealed during Gamescom 2025, where Squanch also dropped some 42 minutes of gameplay footage taken from a demo available at the event. Thankfully, the footage itself is available outside of Gamescom, so you can watch all of that via the embed just below:

While the first High on Life debuted as a Microsoft exclusive, releasing on Xbox Series X and PC in December 2022 and then later on PS5 and Switch, High on Life 2 is releasing on all platforms day one, including Game Pass.

High on Life 2 takes place five years after you successfully managed to save humanity from being harvested as a smokable drug by an intergalactic cartel, as if Seth Rogen wrote Final Fantasy 7. The sequel's story is largely a mystery, but it involves you becoming an outlaw wanted by the same bounty network you worked for in the first game.

The new gameplay footage shows some of the anthropomorphized weapons you'll use to fight back against your pursuers, including the newly revealed Sheath, which Xbox describes as having a Halo-style battle rifle "punch" along with an Impaling Spike alt you'll be able to use as a zipline by stringing together targets. Sheath is played by prolific actor Ralph Ineson, who's been in everything from The Office and Game of Thrones to Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16.

