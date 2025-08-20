After a year in early access, The Rogue Prince of Persia finally hits 1.0 with a surprise shadow drop bringing the roguelike into Xbox Game Pass

After a year-long stay in Steam Early Access, the roguelike experts at Evil Empire have finally announced the 1.0 release date for The Rogue Prince of Persia, and surprise: it's out today. The new update shadow drops today following an announcement at the stream during the Gamescom 2025 schedule, and comes alongside console versions of the game and its debut on Xbox Game Pass.

The Rogue Prince of Persia officially launches today across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the 1.0 PC version launching via Steam, Ubisoft Connect, and the Epic Games Store. On Xbox and PC, the game is also available via Game Pass. Versions for Switch and Switch 2 are "coming later this year."

"We’re incredibly grateful to the Steam community for embracing The Rogue Prince of Persia during its early access journey," game director Lucie Dewagnier says in a press release. "Thanks to their feedback, we’ve delivered over fifteen major updates—introducing new biomes, weapons, enemies, and gameplay systems. Their passion helped us shape the game into the fast, fluid, and replayable experience we always envisioned. We can’t wait for more people to discover our game in its final form and inevitably bob their head to the banger soundtrack."

The Rogue Prince of Persia 1.0 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer Evil Empire spun out of Dead Cells developer Motion Twin, leading one of the best roguelike games through numerous well-received DLC packs and expansions. That pedigree getting attached to a beloved series like Prince of Persia was promising from the start, and judging by the Steam reviews – especially those that have dropped in the wake of all those updates – that promise has paid off.

If you're looking for a more traditional take on Prince of Persia, the Sands of Time remake is supposed to launch sometime in 2026, though admittedly it's had and missed multiple launch windows in the past.

