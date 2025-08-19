Under the shadow of the $80 game controversy, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is technically only $60, it’ll cost you $90 for a Premium Edition with two more playable classes

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is really, officially, definitely going to launch on October 21, as announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. After a wait that stretched into absurdity, you might expect Bloodlines 2 to command an especially premium price, but it's launching at just $60 across all platforms. Yet if you want to spend more money, there are several options for you.

Bloodlines 2 pre-orders went live alongside the release date announcement and new trailer today, confirming that – whether you're playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X – you'll be able to buy in for $60. Whether or not the threat of a new $80 standard for game prices ever truly materializes, getting a $60 launch for a highly anticipated new RPG feels like an absolute throwback.

Of course, you can pay the standard $70 if you want to spring for the Deluxe Edition, which comes with a handful of cosmetic add-ons that you may or may not care about. For $90, the Premium Edition will get you that cosmetic pack and the Shadows & Silk pack, which has a much more compelling bonus: two additional playable clans with the Lasombra and the Toreador.

Clans are effectively Bloodlines 2's take on classes, which means those are two additional sets of unique abilities and playstyle options locked behind a paywall. The announcement hasn't exactly been going down well among series fans, and given publisher Paradox's long history of extensive DLC releases it seems few players are willing to give the clan DLC the benefit of the doubt.

But that's the secret behind the $80 game furor – the average price of games has been above $70 for years now, as analyst Mat Piscatella told us earlier this year, thanks to these expensive upgrade editions. As much as the gaming world grouses about high prices, fans are still buying, and that's unlikely to change for a game people have been waiting for as long as they've been anticipating Bloodlines 2.

