"You have a dodge, people are like, 'Ah, that's a Soulslike'": Silent Hill f leads "disagree" melee combat makes it a Soulslike, say "the most authentic" way to play is story mode
Chill, bro, it's just action-horror
I like getting my Heather Mason on and slicing through nightmares with a katana, sure, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried to discover in our Silent Hill f preview that the first mainline Silent Hill game in years features "parry-heavy" combat – that's a little too worldly and Soulslike for my favorite small town franchise. But, speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom Day 1, Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto and director Al Yang have blessedly cooled me down by instructing us to play Silent Hill f in story mode.
"What we would like to emphasize is that the core experience of this game leans heavily on the script of the game, which has been handled by [...] Ryukishi07," Okamoto says through a translator. "And so, in order to have the most authentic Silent Hill experience you can, we highly recommend that everyone just try it out on the story mode difficulty."
"We see a lot of people trying to refer to [Silent Hill f] as a 'Soulslike,'" Okamoto explains, "which we disagree with."
Yang adds that, "Once you have a stamina [...], you have a dodge, people are like, 'Ah, that's a Soulslike.'"
"But honestly," he continues, "we went back to look at a lot of classic Silent Hill titles to basically try to replicate that kind of classic experience" in combat while refreshing some details to make Silent Hill f more of a true action-horror title. Yang says, "You'll see in Silent Hill 4, there's a charge meter in there, and it served the same purpose."
"Even though" Silent Hill f is new, Yang says, "it still feels and has that kind of classic Silent Hill flavor and atmosphere to it."
Silent Hill f is out September 25, though you'll still have plenty of the biggest new games of 2025 to look forward to after.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
- Catherine LewisDeputy News Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.