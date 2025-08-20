Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4's four campaigns are all "bigger than the campaign in the first Dawn of War," and thanks to the RTS's branching missions you won't even see all of it in one run

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4's creative director says that each of the game's four campaigns will be bigger than the original game.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 was confirmed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 earlier this week, with Iron Harvest developer King Art developing the game. Following a nearly nine-year hiatus, the developers are eager to move away from the negative perception that Dawn of War 3 left on the series, with a focus on returning to its roots .

After playing a Dawn of War 4 preview, GamesRadar+ spoke to creative director Jan Theysen about Dawn of War 4. The developers talked about the game's approach to campaign, with each of the four factions (Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus) getting a campaign of their own.

When asked about the scale of the campaigns, Theysen said "each of the campaigns is bigger than the campaign in the first Dawn of War" and that even then, not all of the missions are mandatory, "so it depends a little bit on how many missions you play."

"Roughly speaking, for a playthrough it's probably something between 12 and 15 missions," Theyden explained, but due to the campaigns branching, "when you play a campaign once, you cannot play all the missions." He gives an example of having to pick between two ork bosses, with each having their own missions. Theyden also hinted that decisions made within one campaign could impact later campaigns too, so it looks like it's going to be pretty huge.



The Gamescom 2025 schedule isn't quite finished yet. Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025.