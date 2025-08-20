Final Fantasy 14 director hints the MMO and Final Fantasy 16 may come to Switch 2, as Square Enix had "positive" talks with Nintendo: "We are putting in our best efforts to ensure that this happens"

Over a year has passed since Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida revealed he "would love" to see the MMO make its way onto Nintendo's Switch 2 – and it now sounds as though this may just happen.

Yoshi-P, who also worked as a producer on the series' latest JRPG, Final Fantasy 16, recently spoke to VGC after Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 – a showcase that featured a first look at the Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 crossover. During the interview, the lead hinted at both Final Fantasy 14 and 16's potential release on the Switch 2 in the future, explaining that Square Enix is doing its best to work things out with Nintendo.

"For me, it's just my aim to provide Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to as many players as possible, and I hope that as many players as possible will be able to enjoy those two games," he says. "We are putting in our best efforts to ensure that this happens, so it’s fine to convey to your readership that I consider the possibilities very positively, and we are putting in our best efforts, so I hope players will look forward to possibilities in the future."

The director does "just ask for a little bit more time," though. He believes a Switch 2 version of the MMO coule work especially well, however, for both newcomers and veterans alike, with the latter gaining the ability to "sit back, relax on the sofa with the Switch 2 in hand, and they could do their gatherer and crafter content," swapping for "raiding on the PC." Yoshi-P is "super excited about that sort of possibility for our players."

As for less experienced Warriors of Light, "if they started playing Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2, of course being an MMO, it might be a new genre for them, and I would be super excited to get these new players into this genre and enjoying the game as well." As exciting as it all is, more importantly, it feels nearly real – Yoshi-P admits Square Enix has "been discussing with Nintendo, and the discussions have been positive."

The Final Fantasy 14 mastermind concludes that he hopes "that players will look forward to hopefully good news in the future" – and I know I certainly am. Seeing the MMO and Final Fantasy 16 join the list of upcoming Switch 2 games would certainly be something.



While you wait to play Final Fantasy 14 and 16 on the Switch 2, browse through some of the other most exciting new games coming this year and beyond to keep an eye on.