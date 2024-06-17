Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P "would love" to see the MMO on Nintendo's Switch successor as everyone should have access to the game "regardless of device"
Portable raiding, when?
The impossible may yet become possible as Square Enix confirms that Final Fantasy 14 on the yet-to-release Nintendo Switch successor could become "a reality one day."
In an interview with Easy Allies during the recent Dawntrail media tour, Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida reveals that the MMO could one day make it onto Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console. When asked whether developers are considering a release on the future platform, Yoshi-P explains that his "dream or goal for more than 10 years at this point is for players to be able to play Final Fantasy 14 regardless of device."
The mastermind dev uses Final Fantasy 14's recent launch on Xbox as an example to stress this, saying that the team had "been talking for years" about bringing the MMO to Microsoft's consoles before finally doing so. "Of course, we would love to have our title available on the Nintendo platform and we do want to continue our efforts on it," Yoshi-P states, "but it did take a lot of time with Xbox."
"We will try our best," the director promises, "and continue to work hard at it and continue our efforts." Seeing Final Fantasy 14 make it onto Nintendo's new portable platform "would be cool," as Yoshi-P admits - right now, it's definitely something Square Enix "would love to explore and make a reality one day." Until then, I suppose I'll just have to plug a controller into my PC and prepare to clear Ultimate content on the go.
