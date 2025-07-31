Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal: live coverage of EA's news and announcements as it happens
Stick with us to see "live gameplay and an in-depth look" at Battlefield's return
After months of teases and leaks, EA's Battlefield 6 reveal is officially underway. While the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer gave us an impressive yet fairly hands-off look at the game's single-player portion last week, EA has saved the best for last as today's multiplayer reveal livestream will showcase Battlefield 6 in action.
The stream will reveal features that mark Battlefield 6 as "the most ambitious title in the series' history," according to EA, followed by live gameplay from a host of streamers. We're also hoping it will bring clarification on Battlefield 6's rumored price, as there's been a little confusion over whether it will launch with a higher price tag than previous Battlefield games.
The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal stream is set to begin at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET / 7:30pm BST, and when it kicks off you can watch via the below video. If you can't tune in as it plays, don't worry – we're sitting down for the whole thing and live-blogging every announcement and scrap of news as they're revealed.
To refresh yourself on the bar Battlefield 6 is looking to clear, revisit out Battlefield 2042 review. We gave it three and a half stars, but it's worth noting that it has improved considerably in the years since launch. EA has a bit of a reputation for taking several years for its shooters to click - will Battlefield 6 stick the landing?
Hello! Features Editor Andy Brown tagging back in to see us through the rest of the evening. We're now just 30 minutes away from EA's stream kicking off, so if you've got any last-minute predictions to make then now's the time to make 'em. Will there be any vehicles to top Battlefield 2042's hovercraft? (Er, probably not).
Just 45 minutes to go! Still plenty of time to cobble together something tasty for lunch to either eat immediately before or even during the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal. Everything's better with nachos, right?
But enough about us! There's only a little over an hour until the Battlefield 6 official multiplayer gameplay reveal. What are you hoping to see in the latest and greatest installment of Battlefield? Anything from previous games you hope makes a return?
US Managing Editor Rollin Bishop tagging in here to say: I also hope to see more of a focus on destruction in Battlefield 6, but it's all about the feel of combat for me. The last time I really sunk a significant amount of time into a Battlefield game was Battlefield 1, and I'd love to rekindle my relationship in the near future.
As we inch toward the stream, I'm hoping to see the focus of Battlefield 6 shift back to destruction. That certainly looks to be the case, but let me be clear: if I see anyone using the phrase Levolution, your blowy-up-buildings are going straight back to the store.
We're around two hours away from Battlefield 6's multiplayer reveal, so here's a quick PSA: Unless you love having your credit card maxed out by internet strangers (hey - you do you), don't sign up for any of the fake Battlefield 6 playtest invites making the rounds.
Following rumors that Battlefield 6 will cost $80 on console, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has claimed that there are no "dramatic changes" to the company's game pricing in the works.
"We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage, but that's in the construct of we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products," he shared. I'm not
I'm trying to curtail my excitement for Battlefield 6 – I was incredibly disappointed with Battlefield 2042 at launch – but the phrase 'new Battlefield' overrides every barrier I've built around my dopamine. Playing old Battlefield 4 servers against veterans who have stuck with it for 12 years doesn't scratch the same itch as a new game, but it certainly bruises the ego.
There have been a few leaks ahead of tonight's reveal, with retailers and a now-removed video from EA suggesting that Battlefield 6 will launch October 10. If true, that would land the shooter between a few new games launching around that time: Ghost of Yotei is set to release on October 2, While Pokemon Legends Z-A hits the Switch on October 16. Busy month!
For anyone who hasn't seen the first Battlefield 6 trailer, you can check it out below. It's mostly a montage of War Being War in cities across the world, but it all looks very promising from an environmental destruction angle. Here's hoping that carries into multiplayer!
There's just two and a half hours to go until we see Battlefield 6, and I'll admit that every fiber of my being is itching for this to be good.