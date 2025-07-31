Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal: live coverage of EA's news and announcements as it happens

After months of teases and leaks, EA's Battlefield 6 reveal is officially underway. While the Battlefield 6 campaign trailer gave us an impressive yet fairly hands-off look at the game's single-player portion last week, EA has saved the best for last as today's multiplayer reveal livestream will showcase Battlefield 6 in action.

The stream will reveal features that mark Battlefield 6 as "the most ambitious title in the series' history," according to EA, followed by live gameplay from a host of streamers. We're also hoping it will bring clarification on Battlefield 6's rumored price, as there's been a little confusion over whether it will launch with a higher price tag than previous Battlefield games.

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal stream is set to begin at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET / 7:30pm BST, and when it kicks off you can watch via the below video. If you can't tune in as it plays, don't worry – we're sitting down for the whole thing and live-blogging every announcement and scrap of news as they're revealed.