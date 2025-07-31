Oh, that's how EA apparently expects Battlefield 6 to get 100 million players: it seems to have its own Warzone-style battle royale mode, "coming soon to Battlefield Labs"

I know humans don't have echolocation or anything, but I'm pretty sure Battlefield 6 fans have some supernatural sense publisher EA basically revealed the upcoming game's apparent battle royale mode during today's Battlefield 6 multiplayer stream.

"Play soon in Battlefield Labs," the publisher wrote in a Twitter post, under a brief clip of military helicopters, gunmen, and tanks wreaking havoc on a poolside scene under the palm trees.

The detail that's really turned heads is the ring of fire and explosions visibly encroaching in the background, much like the classic battle royale death ring a la Warzone.

Play soon in Battlefield Labs 🌴 #Battlefield6 pic.twitter.com/qbjcfhFHSZJuly 31, 2025

But that's Battlefield Labs – essentially, a playtesting space. A press release is more revealing of what's already confirmed to be in the actual Battlefield 6 game: "Battlefield 6 will launch with a robust package of multiplayer modes and maps, taking the fight around the world from Egypt, to Gibraltar and the streets of New York," it explains. "Fan favorite multiplayer modes return in Battlefield 6, with classic staples making an appearance, including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush.

"Players will also experience a host of fast-paced and intense first-person shooter staples, including Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination and King of the Hill. While a brand new mode called Escalation sees two teams fight to capture strategic control points."

The press release doesn't mention "battle royale" by name, and it doesn't reference the battle royale mode in 2018's Battlefield 5, Firestorm, either. So while some fans of similar military shooters like Call of Duty are beside themselves over the fact that "WARZONE FINALLY HAS SOME COMPETITION," you might want to take a deep breath.

I spent 4 hours playing Battlefield 6 multiplayer and speaking with the creators, and here are my 10 biggest takeaways.