Battlefield 6 pre-orders are live and the FPS is $70 after all, but EA won't miss the chance to charge $100 for the Phantom Edition with a pile of skins, stickers, and XP boosts

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal is upon us, and it wouldn't be a modern video game reveal without a whole lot of details on pre-order bonuses, premium editions, and other incentives to get you spending money early. Battlefield 6 is sticking with the standard $70 price tag, but don't worry – the Phantom Edition will give you ample opportunity to spend more.

Battlefield 6 is officially set to launch on October 10 across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Please act surprised, since that date has pretty thoroughly and repeatedly leaked over the course of the past week.

What is a little more surprising is that the game will launch at $70 across all those platforms. Leaks suggested EA was eyeing an $80 price tag, but I guess CEO Andrew Wilson's assertion that the publisher is "not looking to make any changes on pricing" has borne out.

For the true money-spending enthusiasts among you, there's the $100 Phantom Edition. This is essentially a digital deluxe version – if Battlefield 6 is getting an actual collector's edition, it's not been revealed yet – with a load of downloadable goodies.

The Phantom Edition includes the Phantom Squad pack with four soldier skins, Shrouded and Drop Shadow weapon packages, the Glimmer Melee weapon skin, the Death's Head weapon sticker, a weapon charm, a dog tag, and the Chimera vehicle skin for your cosmetic options. You'll also get a BF Pro token, which includes a battle pass with 25 tier skips, "exclusive" unlocks, "and more." Finally, there's a Phantom XP boost set.

Whether you pick up the standard or Phantom version, pre-ordering will get you the Tombstone pack with the Gravedigger Soldier skin, Hatchet weapon package, Soldier patch, Express Delivery weapon sticker, Bandolier weapon charm, Fallen Heroes player card, and the Tombstone XP boost set.

And yes, ample warnings across the game's advertising mention "optional in-game purchases," so you can expect microtransactions of various forms. Our hands-on time with Battlefield 6 suggests it's a clear successor to Battlefield 3 and 4, but the monetization scheme seems fully modern.

Here are our 10 biggest Battlefield 6 takeaways from an afternoon playing multiplayer and speaking with the creators.