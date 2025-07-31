EA really wants you to know that Battlefield 6 is a "spiritual successor" to the "pinnacle" of the series, Battlefield 3 and 4: "We wanted to go modern"

In what I can only call an absolute win for Battlefield fans, Battlefield 6 is taking a lot of its inspiration from Battlefield 3 and 4, what many consider the heyday of the destructive FPS series.

"We have the inspiration from BF3 and BF4," Christian Grass, vice president and executive producer at Ripple Effect, tells GamesRadar+'s very own Joel Franey. "We wanted to go modern. We haven't been modern for a long time, so that is kind of part of it."

"It's hard to know exactly what thought started where," Grass continues. "But one of the things that we wanted to do [in] Battlefield 6, we wanted to return to [the] modern era. We've been away from that for a long time. We've been historical, near-future, so we wanted to go back to modern.

"And of course, if you look back at our history, Battlefield 3 and 4, modern games. But they're all also great games. We love those games. It's sort of, you know, the pinnacle, maybe, of Battlefield – that's debatable. So that's kind of where it started, right? We wanted to go modern. We hadn't been modern for a long time. We wanted to create, Tompen [Thomas Andersson, creative director of Battlefield] calls it, 'the spiritual successor to Battlefield 3 and 4.'"

Part of that return to the glory days of the series is the class system. These have changed over the years, with the main weapons given to support and medic swapping over, but I'm glad to hear we're going back to it. An upcoming open beta will even give you the option of using weapon-locked classes or letting chaos reign.

"If you want to do a spiritual succession to Battlefield 3 and 4, then you have assault, you have engineer, support, recon," creative director Andersson explains. "You're just making sure that if you're going to get Battlefield at its best with the team play that we desire all that sort of stuff, you need these classes to click."

Based on all the leaks we've gotten from Battlefield Labs , I'd say everything is clicking into place nicely. But there was a report on the tumultuous state of the game, from a reportedly colossal $400 million budget to developers needing to take time off due to burnout , so we won't know for sure until the game hits the shelves.

