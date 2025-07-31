I don't know folks, I think Battlefield 6 might just be releasing in October as yet another leak surfaces online pointing towards the same date

We just got even more evidence to suggest that Battlefield 6 October release date leak is real, as the official Battlefield account apparently tweeted and then swiftly deleted a short trailer sharing the date and claiming that pre-orders are open.

Shared on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit , it's claimed that the Twitter account shared the post yesterday. The video is still available via other sources – for now, at least – showing a mix of cinematics and gameplay before stating that the FPS is coming on October 10.

Exciting though it may be, seeing that date isn't really a shock at this point. Last week, reliable leaker billbil-kun ( via Dealabs ) first shared the October 10 date , as well as the game's apparent price in Europe, which suggested we could be looking at a $80 price tag in the US. However, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has since said that "we're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage," so perhaps fans' wallets are safe from $80 games for now.

After that, it was spotted that an official Battlefield 6 page (which has since been removed) stated that one pre-order promotion was only available up until October 10, with the redemption code itself set to expire on October 10, 2027. Needless to say, the evidence is certainly starting to stack.

Of course, until EA says anything, this is all unconfirmed, so we'll just have to watch this space. Later today, Battlefield 6's official multiplayer reveal stream is taking place, so fans eager to see more of the upcoming FPS can tune into that at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET / 7:30pm BST / 8:30pm CEST.

Battlefield 6 leaks are so widespread that scammers are now apparently sending Steam phishing links disguised as playtest invites.