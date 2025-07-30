Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal: EA's promising the "the most ambitious title in the series' history," so here's how to tune in

Battlefield 6 has been a long, long time coming, but despite widespread leaks we still haven't gotten an official look at the game in action. That all changes very soon with the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal nearly upon us, promising a grand unveiling of everything EA has been working on, so we're kicking off the countdown to the big event.

"This epic showcase will lift the curtain on Battlefield 6’s much-anticipated multiplayer features and demonstrate why this is the most ambitious title in the series' history," EA said in a press release last week, "with an explosive showcase of some of the jaw-dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning, and much, much more."

After the broadcast, EA says "your favorite first-person shooter creators will also be sharing the first ever Battlefield 6 gameplay streams." If you're particularly keen on getting a Battlefield 6 opinion from a particular streamer, you might want to check out their channels after the main stream wraps up.

Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal time

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Event - YouTube Watch On

The stream will broadcast on July 31, landing in the afternoon for American viewers and in the evening for much of Europe. We don't know exactly how long the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal will be, but you can safely expect something much meatier than the two-minute campaign trailer we got last week.

Here's when the broadcast kicks off across time zones:

11:30am PT

2:30pm ET

7:30pm BST

8:30pm CEST

Where to watch the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal

(Image credit: EA)

You'll be able to watch the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for the series, or you can simply bookmark this page and return to watch the embedded video above when the time comes.

Here's hoping Battlefield 6 proves worthy of a spot on our list of the best FPS games.