New Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath set is almost £30 off right now

Although we're just a few days away from release for The Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath boxed set for the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game, you might be pleased you waited to pre-order; it's currently £98.45 at Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab) instead of £125.

Besides being a reduction of roughly £26 in total, it's also the cheapest we've seen this boxset go for. Considering how highly anticipated this has been (it's temporarily gone out of stock at Games Workshop itself, presumably due to only having a two-week pre-order window), getting it at a reduced price of any kind is big news. And sure, while further discounts in this year's Black Friday Warhammer deals aren't out of the question, we don't think we'd get that lucky twice where a sought-after release like The Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath is concerned.

We've listed the offer below, but we should also point out that it's just one of many good discounts on board games we've seen over the last few weeks. The offers are really starting to roll in despite the Black Friday board game deals not actually commencing officially until November 25, so it certainly won't be the last bargain we get this month.

The Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath is due to land at some point in December, so even though you won't get it immediately, you'll still be unpacking this one in time for Christmas.

Save £26.55 - So far as we can tell, that's a record low on this boxset. It's crammed with nostalgia for lapsed players of the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game or newcomers; featuring 27 miniatures from the city of Minas Tirith (including a new sculpt for Faramir), 24 Morannon Orcs, a new Gothmog model both on foot and Warg, a massive Mordor Troll, modular plastic ruins, and the core rules, it's weighed down with lots of cool stuff.



