Where to buy Warhammer Emperor's Children Champions of Slaanesh Army Set

The return of the Emperor's Children has been teased since the end of last year, so anticipation is going through the roof now that the Champions of Slaanesh Army Set is almost here. That's why stock is so damn hard to come by. Plenty of retailers have run out... but not all.



That's why I've been scouring the digital shelves for the Champions of Slaanesh Army Set ahead of its release this March 15. While pickings are slim, you can get the Emperor's Children box for $230 at Amazon (e.g. standard price) and the slightly inflated cost of £166.68 via Amazon UK for those across the pond. That's kinda it. Well, I'll admit that eBay has plenty of stock both in the US and the UK, but most items are wildly overpriced so should be avoided.

I'm hopeful all that will change before long. Warhammer itself notes that stock is only temporarily unavailable, so more must be on the way. I'd suggest keeping a very close eye out as a result, and I'll be adding offers here when I find them.

Where to buy Champions of Slaanesh Army Set: US

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | $230 at Amazon

Sorry folks, the world's biggest retailer doesn't have a discount on Noise Marines and co. just yet. Because other Army Sets typically fall in price shortly after launch, keep an eye on the listing. I'd be surprised if it didn't get a reduction soon.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | $230 $195.99 at Miniature Market

Save $34 - This would be a fantastic discount on the Emperor's Children box, but it's out of stock right now. There's a chance the retailer will get more units in soon, so watch this listing like a hawk.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | $344.99 at Target

Yeah, OK, avoid this one for now. The only offer I can find here is from a reseller who has boosted the price of the Army Set way past MSRP. Don't give them your cash.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | From £181.48 at eBay

Much like Target, eBay resellers are having a field day with the Emperor's Children box being so hard to find. I wouldn't advise using these resellers, because I'm sure reasonably-priced stock will be back soon.

Children of Slaanesh Army Set | $230 at Warhammer

Out of stock - Unfortunately for us, it's not possible to get the Emperor's Children army box direct from the source at the moment. The listing says that more stock is on the way, so hopefully it'll be back soon.

Where to buy Champions of Slaanesh Army Set: UK

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | £166.68 at Amazon

Is it a saving? No. Actually, it's more expensive than the RRP. However, Amazon is the one place I've found the Emperor's Children box in stock.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | From £149.99 at eBay

Even though it's a fiver over the RRP, eBay sellers are some of the few people I've seen with the box. The one listed here is from 'Inspire Newquay,' which has a 99.6% positive rating. There are plenty of other offers elsewhere at eBay, but they're asking for well over the odds.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | £145 at Magic Madhouse

Out of stock - The Emperor's Children are currently unavailable at Magic Madhouse, but I suspect that'll change before long. Keep an eye on this one, because the retailer is normally great at Warhammer discounts.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | £145 £116 at Wayland Games

Out of stock - Here's another example of the box set having a discount, but being temporarily unavailable. This is the best offer I've seen so far, which means I'd watch it like a hawk in case the offer comes back.

Gitmob Army Set | £145 £125.79 at Zatu

Save £20 - This isn't a bad discount, but it has been superseded by other retailers who've lowered the price even more. Be mindful of shipping costs, too.

Champions of Slaanesh Army Set | £145 at Warhammer

Out of stock - Annoyingly, even Games Workshop has run out of stock for the Emperor's Children box. It says the situation is temporary though, so with any luck it'll be back soon.

Should you buy the Champions of Slaanesh Army Set?

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

As a massive fan of the Chaos Space Marine legions (they were my first army back when I was a kid), I'm a little biased. However, everything I've seen so far after a few days with my review sample has left me impressed. As you'll be able to see from glancing at product shots, these models are very handsome indeed - in spite of all the flayed skin and spiky bits, they're easily the most elegant agents of Chaos. I've been cobbling together some Infractors (the base model's close-combat variant that wades into battle with a pistol and short sword) and I've been delighted by the delicate swirls and curves of their decorative armor plating. Painting with such vibrant colors is oddly freeing, as well; I almost never get to work on such a bright, ballsy, in-your-face army.

There's a wealth of customization options on the sprue here too, allowing you to personalize your units in a multitude of ways (always a bonus when you're painting multiple sets of the same unit). Oh, and they hit hard on the tabletop as well. The beloved Noise Marines' weapons ignore cover and reduce Battle-shock or Leadership tests for an enemy unit hit by them, for instance.

Speaking of play, adding two squads of the coming-soon Flawless Blades and removing the box's Noise Marines (!) will give you a complete Combat Patrol , the Callous Blades, for Warhammer 40K's shorter game type. That's a big improvement over the rather light Death Korps of Krieg Army Set, and makes it a pretty decent start for beginners. It's a solid foundation.

Is it weird that the Emperor's Children Combat Patrol doesn't include the force's most iconic unit, the Noise Marines? Absolutely, though I appreciate that it's an army focused on melee action. And sure, the Codex has come under some fire for being light on units. But this is the first Codex the Emperor's Children have had, and that means there's more than enough lore, mechanics, and campaign rules to entrench fans in the world of Fulgrim's finest.

