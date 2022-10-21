Black Friday Warhammer deals 2022 - make your money go further with our guide

Considering how tight things are right now, Black Friday Warhammer deals would come in very handy this year. Luckily, the sales event isn't just about tech; it also slashes prices on almost every product you can think of, including certain miniature-based wargames (if you know where to look, anyway).

With that in mind, we've been busy doing some research on what you should expect from this year's offers. Will the reductions be limited to starter sets and boxed games like Warcry, or can we anticipate savings across the board? And where are the Black Friday Warhammer deals going to appear? After consulting with our psykers and sages, we think we've got a pretty good idea.

Don't forget to drop in again when the event closes in, too; we'll be rounding up the latest savings as and when they appear, so bookmark this page if you're eager to save on all kinds of Black Friday gaming deals.

Black Friday Warhammer deals - FAQ

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

When will the Black Friday Warhammer deals start? The year's biggest sales event always takes place after Thanksgiving on the final Friday of November, so we can expect the discounts to roll in on November 25 this time around. Mark your calendars, folks. However, the reductions aren't limited to a single day. They tend to start from mid-November onwards and can roll into early December, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to make the most of 2022's Black Friday Warhammer deals.

Black Friday Warhammer deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

So, what sort of Black Friday Warhammer deals are we going to see in the year of our Emperor 2022? The answer depends on where you look. If we're talking Games Workshop itself, you may wind up being disappointed - the company doesn't tend to do sales like that in-house. Rather, they more commonly offer bonuses like the 'Earn as you Spend (opens in new tab)' promotion for anyone signed up to the GW newsletter.

The best place to go would be smaller, independent stockists

As for other retailers like Amazon, though? That's a different story. While their range isn't as broad (the more mainstream it is, the more likely you are to find it), you can practically guarantee some money off starter sets for both Age of Sigmar and 40K. Neither have dropped much below $40 before, so we'd anticipate a reduction this November seeing as they've now got a year under their belt. Kill Team core boxes also appear here on the regular, so we'd be surprised if they weren't cut in price even just a little.

However, the best place to go would be smaller, independent stockists. The likes of the UK's Wayland Games, Zatu, and Magic Madhouse are always discounting GW products, and there's no way in hell they won't be doing the same thing again for this year's Black Friday Warhammer deals.

