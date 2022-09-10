Disney announces new animated movie Wish – and it's about the famous star

A brand new Disney film titled Wish is on the way, as revealed at D23 2022. The film will focus on the star that Disney characters have wished upon through the years – yes, the one of "When You Wish Upon a Star" fame.

The film focuses on main character Asha, who has a sidekick named Star. Our reporter on the ground said the film is set in "a fantasy fairytale kingdom, where wishes can literally come true." That kingdom is named the Kingdom of Wishes. As for the animation, it's a mixture of 3D animation and "a watercolour style." The film is set to be something of an origin story of the wishing star, and involves Asha making a wish after realizing there's darkness in the kingdom. The star comes to her in the form of an adorable sidekick. It pretty much sounds like the ultimate Disney movie, then.

The film has a, ahem, starry cast: Alan Tudyk voices a goat named Valentino, while Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose is Asha. She took to the stage to sing a song from the film, titled 'More For Us'. Julia Michaels writes the music.

.@ArianaDeBose is announced as the star of Disney’s #Wish and performs the original song “More For Us” at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/JMsEHSqJoCSeptember 10, 2022 See more

This was far from the only announcement at D23. The Lion King prequel directed by Barry Jenkins was confirmed to focus on Mufasa, while the first footage from the live-action The Little Mermaid is also here. There's also a Disenchanted trailer, a new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and a first look at upcoming Pixar film Elemental, along with the announcement of a new Pixar movie called Elio.

Wish arrives in November 2023. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates to see what the year has in store.