Netflix is bringing you some delicious Dragon's Dogma anime

My first glance at the synopsis for Netflix's newly announced Dragon's Dogma anime series had me briefly excited that we were getting an interspecies romcom, but alas, they mean "stole his heart" in a very different context.

Still, Netflix proved with Castlevania that it has a great eye for animated adaptations. It's signed a deal with Sublimation Inc. We don't have a release date yet, but here's that synopsis that had me hoping for romance.

"Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from Capcom will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans."

It sounds pretty close to the lore of the source material, the 2012 Capcom game that recently got a second chance with a port to PS4 and Xbox One, and will be released on Nintendo Switch later this year . Atsushi Koishikawa, representative director at Sublimation Inc, sure sounded like an eager beaver when commenting on the project.

"Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title," he said. "We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We're excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world."

Netflix also revealed it had signed an animated series called Altered Carbon: Resleeved and Ghost in the Shell: SAC _2045, among others.

If you can't wait for the Dragon's Dogma adaptation, check out the best anime on Netflix right now.