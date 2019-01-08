Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is coming to Nintendo Switch this April

After its initial release in 2012, a PC port in 2016, and PS4 and Xbox One ports in 2017, Dragon's Dogma is now headed to Nintendo Switch. As Capcom announced today, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, the complete edition of the game which comes with a big endgame dungeon, will come to Switch on April 23, 2019.

For the uninitiated: Dragon's Dogma is a third-person action-RPG starring the Arisen, the chosen one of this particular fantasy story, AKA you. Its story is as generic as it is incoherent - from what I remember, a dragon literally steals your heart, the world ends about five times, and you accidentally get a random love interest at the end - but don't let that put you off. Dragon's Dogma's lively world, exciting combat, and surprisingly deep RPG elements are more than enough to carry the experience.

More than anything, I still remember how fun Dragon's Dogma's boss fights are. Bosses have individual hit zones a la Monster Hunter, and you can climb all over them Shadow of the Colossus-style to stab at certain weak points. Then there's the Pawn system, wherein you customize, rent out, and recruit party members as you progress. I frequently swapped classes last time I played through, and I always enjoyed tailoring my sidekicks to suit my current play style. I even had a go at a support magic build where I buffed my pawns and relied on them to do the killing (don't do this).

Anyway, Dragon's Dogma is quirky fun and Dark Arisen makes it even better, so it's nice to see it join the Switch's growing library of ports. Now, if we could just convince Capcom to localize Dragon's Dogma Online…

