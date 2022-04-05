Moon Knight viewing figures reveal surprise MCU debut success

The first viewing figures for Moon Knight are in – and it’s a surprisingly strong showing for Oscar Isaac’s MCU newcomer.

According to data compiled by Samba TV, Moon Knight’s Disney Plus debut was watched by 1.8 million US households in its first five days. That makes it the joint-second most-viewed Disney Plus MCU premiere alongside The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (also 1.8 million US households).

While its success pales in comparison to Loki (2.5 million), it’s a mark of Isaac’s star power that a relatively unknown hero can stand tall over WandaVision (1.6 million) and Hawkeye (1.5 million).

Moon Knight has already made a splash with those who have already watched the premiere. Its opening episode was hiding a free comic for those eagle-eyed fans who spotted a QR code in the background of one scene.

Multiple comic book deep cuts were also present throughout, including ‘Duchamp’ – a Moon Knight ally from the comics who was spotted in the contacts of a burner phone in Steven Grant’s apartment. Another Easter egg was hidden in plain sight during one of Moon Knight’s more introspective moments.

Despite Moon Knight’s early triumph with viewers, it’s not yet clear whether Oscar Isaac will be sticking around for the long haul at Marvel Studios. A new industry report suggests Isaac’s MCU contract only lasts for six episodes of Moon Knight.

Isaac told Variety, "[If there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling."

