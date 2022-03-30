A Moon Knight Easter egg hints at a Marvel comics character's appearance

Moon Knight episode 1 features an Easter egg that might be pointing at a Marvel comics character making the jump to live-action soon. Minor spoilers ahead for the first installment of the series!

About halfway through the episode, Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant discovers a phone in his apartment being used by his other personality, Marc Spector. Amid the many missed calls from Layla (May Calamawy), there's one from a person named Duchamp.

If you're scratching your head wondering just who Duchamp is, that's because he's never featured in the MCU before now. He is a Marvel comics character, though, and has a history with Spector.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

In the comics, Jean-Paul Duchamp is a soldier who met Spector in North Africa. Duchamp became Spector's pilot, and was involved in the incident that led to Spector being brought back to life by the Egyptian god Khonsu and becoming Moon Knight. The duo are close enough that Spector even gives Duchamp the nickname Frenchie.

Eventually, Duchamp ends up working as a maître d' – could that be Frenchie taking Grant's order for steak in the episode? It's a longshot, but who knows…

Whatever Duchamp is doing now, he's clearly in contact with Spector, so we can assume they have some kind of working relationship. How that's going to play out across the series remains to be seen.

Moon Knight continues on Disney Plus every Wednesday morning, and you can check out our Moon Knight release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode drops in your timezone.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.