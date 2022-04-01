Oscar Isaac's Marvel contract only lasts one season of Moon Knight

Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac reportedly isn’t yet committed to a long-term future in the MCU.

In an interview with Variety, the industry trade revealed that "Isaac is not contractually obligated to remain in the MCU after Moon Knight ends its six-episode run."

"I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about," Isaac said. "And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story."

Isaac, though, isn’t ruling anything out: "And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling."

For its part, Moon Knight has also been going against the grain in the MCU so far. Instead of planting the seeds for future Marvel crossovers and appearances, Isaac’s Steven Grant is very much existing in his own story without an eye to plans down the line.

But that’s not to say Moon Knight hasn’t been without its own treats for Marvel fans. There has already been an appearance from one comic book character tucked away within the premiere – while another Moon Knight ally has also been namedropped. That’s not all. One Moon Knight scene even includes a QR code that leads to a free Marvel comic.

We may not know what Moon Knight's future holds, but we have a good idea of what to expect in the short term.