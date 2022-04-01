Moon Knight is hiding a free giveaway for Marvel fans

Moon Knight episode 1 is hiding a free surprise for Marvel fans.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed a QR code on the wall of the British Museum, where Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant works. Scanning the code will take you to the official Marvel website, where you'll find a free comic – redditor u/Goalless first spotted the code worked, and while GamesRadar+ couldn't scan the code ourselves, it's possible to head straight to the page with the free comic without any scanning.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The issue, Werewolf by Night, inspired the Disney Plus series – and the site promises there'll be more comics online weekly. Werewolf by Night sees Moon Knight fight, as the title suggests, a werewolf – whose real name is Jack Russell (yes, like the dog). It's also the first ever appearance of Moon Knight himself.

Marvel has a Halloween special in development for Disney Plus, and TheWrap reports that Gael García Bernal will play the lead – who is said to be potentially based on Werewolf by Night, so it's not a stretch to imagine Bernal might be playing Jack Russell, or the second version of the character from the comics, named Jake Gomez. Whether Moon Knight himself will show up in the Halloween special or not remains to be seen.

This isn't the only comics-related Easter egg to be found in the premiere, either. The character Betrand Crawley makes his live-action debut in the episode, and Jean-Paul "Frenchie" Duchamp is referenced in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

Moon Knight continues on Disney Plus every Wednesday, and you can check out our Moon Knight release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode drops in your time zone.

In the meantime, see our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.