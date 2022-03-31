Moon Knight episode 1 featured a comic book character cameo nobody noticed

Moon Knight episode 1 featured a hidden cameo from a comic book character. Minor spoilers ahead!

At one point in the premiere, Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant sits beside a living statue painted gold for a very one-sided chat. The statue doesn't say a word the entire interaction, but we might be seeing more of him anyway – it turns out he's none other than Bertrand Crawley, a Marvel comics character.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Shaun Scott, who plays the living statue, is listed as Crawley in the episode credits, and writer Jeremy Slater confirmed the identity on Twitter: "We've got a Crawley."

In the comics, Crawley is a man who is homeless, and is an informant for Moon Knight. At the moment, it's unclear if he knows Steven Grant's other persona, Marc Spector – but we can assume Crawley will have a part to play in the rest of the series. From his vantage point as a living statue, he's likely to see and hear all kinds of useful things.

Okay, I lied a little. We’ve got a Crawley. https://t.co/E9gSF7pxOXMarch 30, 2022 See more

He's not the only Marvel comics character teased in the first episode, either. Jean-Paul Duchamp, also known as Frenchie, has left a missed call on Spector's phone. In the source material, Frenchie is Moon Knight's friend and pilot.

Along with Isaac, the series stars Ethan Hawke as the villainous Arthur Harrow, while May Calamawy plays Layla El-Faouly. You can check out our interview with Calamawy for more on her character.

