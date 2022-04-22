Moon Knight done goofed: viewers spot an accidental crew member in the background of a shot

Moon Knight episode 4 features a background mistake that's difficult to spot, but reveals a crew member in plain sight.

An eagle-eyed viewer on Reddit first noticed the goof, which shows the shoe and legs of a person who shouldn't be in the shot. Here's GamesRadar+'s own screenshot of the moment, taken at the 18:24 timestamp. Look closely at the bottom right hand corner of the picture to see the shoe – though it's easier to spot in motion.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

This isn't the first time a background goof has been spotted in a Disney Plus show. The Mandalorian also featured an inadvertent cameo from a crew member – lovingly dubbed Jeans Guy, who was later digitally removed – and The Book of Boba Fett briefly revealed the interior of a set.

With everything going on in Moon Knight episode 4, though, you'd be forgiven for not noticing the background goof. After all (spoilers ahead), this is the episode that saw Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector wake up in a psychiatric hospital, then meet his other personality Steven Grant, and then come face to face with the Egyptian god Taweret.

This might not even be the show's most shocking episode, either, with co-director Aaron Moorhead promising more surprises to come. "I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6," he said. "I know it just sounds like a nice little tag, but I promise you that's actually the case."

