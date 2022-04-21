Moon Knight co-director says episodes 5 and 6 have episode 4-style surprises

Moon Knight co-director Aaron Moorhead has teased that the final two episodes of the Disney Plus series will have some big surprises. Spoilers ahead for episode 4!

The most recent installment of the Marvel show ended with Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector being shot dead and waking up in a psychiatric hospital. May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly is another patient, and Ethan Hawke's villainous Arthur Harrow is a doctor. But, all is not as it seems, because Marc soon encounters his other personality Steven Grant – and both of them come face to face with the Egyptian god Taweret.

"I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6," Moorhead told Entertainment Weekly. "I know it just sounds like a nice little tag, but I promise you that's actually the case."

It's hard to imagine how Moon Knight could get any more surprising at this point, but there's still a lot of ground left to cover. Khonshu remains imprisoned, Harrow is on the brink of finding Ammit, and Marc and Steven are actually dead.

"We have a hero who has a fractured mind. And he's an unreliable narrator," Hawke has said of the big twist. "And what you realize at the end of four is that you're being told a story from his point of view, and his point of view might be misleading."

