Star Wars fan discovers Jeans Guy-style mistake in The Book of Boba Fett

Not wanting to feel left out, The Book of Boba Fett has (inadvertently) included its own Jeans Guy-style mistake in a recent episode.

As spotted by TikTok user Tansolobf2, the third episode’s chase sequence – featuring everyone’s favorite biker gang – includes a minor, easy-to-miss goof.

Skip ahead to the 33:10 mark and you can see a stone building on the corner of the screen. Except there’s a problem: the hollowed-out interior of the wooden set is clearly visible in the shot. Oops.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

That episode also saw a wonderfully weird discourse about zips in Star Wars erupt among the fandom. Long story short, some costume designers who have worked on the live-action projects were previously told zips weren’t allowed in a galaxy far, far away – yet the biker gang have zips on their outfits. The Book of Boba Fett, it seems, has ripped up the sartorial rulebook in that regard.

Of course, this isn’t the first high-profile error in a Star Wars series. The Mandalorian, famously, had a crew member appear in the background during the second season in a pair of jeans. That scene was later edited to remove the stray stagehand.

Gina Carano’s Cara Dune was also involved in a scene that saw a stunt double landing softly – and quite clearly – on a protective mat during one fight scene.

The Book of Boba Fett could make amends next week, however, as one musical cue has fans thinking a certain major Mandalorian character will be showing up on Tatooine.

