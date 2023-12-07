Wednesday star joins Jason Momoa in Minecraft movie

Wednesday actor Emma Myers is all set to join Jason Momoa in the upcoming live-action Minecraft movie but, with filming just weeks away, everything else surrounding the production is surprisingly hush-hush.

Deadline reports that Myers, who plays the ultra-peppy roommate of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix mega-hit, will appear alongside Momoa and other confirmed castmates Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy). Matt Berry is also part of the Minecraft movie cast, if you believe earlier reports.

Curiously, very little else has been revealed. Deadline confirms that a late December filming date is being eyed, but there are currently no plot details – or even who is getting writing credits on the video game adaptation’s script.

Minecraft was originally described by developers Mojang as "the story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers" as they take on the Ender Dragon. The movie has taken several years to reach this point, with Rob McElhenney once attached to direct the project as far back as 2015.

Wednesday season 2, meanwhile, has been earmarked as one of priorities for the streaming service in the coming year. According to Variety, the Addams Family re-imagining – which became one of Netflix's most viewed shows of all time – will be of utmost importance alongside Stranger Things season 5.

Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess is set to direct Minecraft, which is hitting theaters on April 4, 2025.

