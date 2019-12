A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

In Cap We Trust... As Joe Johnston prepares to bring Marvel's superpatriot to the screen it's time to dust down the original membership cards for Captain America's Sentinels Of Liberty. This wartime club encouraged American kids to guard the homefront against the Ratzi menace, though its creators later confessed they may have gone too far when they ordered their child army to snitch on neighbours with suspicious-sounding surnames...