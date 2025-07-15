From one of Denis Villeneuve's best sci-fi movies to an early Christopher Nolan thriller, the internet is suggesting the movies you absolutely have to watch with no prior knowledge

Movie fans are discussing the best films to watch with no prior knowledge, and the suggestions range from psychological thrillers to sci-fi to horror comedies.

"I'm in the mood for something fresh and surprising – can you suggest me some amazing 'go in blind' movies?" asked one Reddit user to kick off the discussion. "I’m talking about those kinds of films where the less you know, the better the experience. No spoilers, no trailers – just pure, unexpected movies. What do you recommend?"

Christopher Nolan's 2000 psychological thriller Memento, starring Guy Pearce, is one of the top suggestions, which led others to recommend 2006's The Prestige, featuring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, from the same director. "Prestige is leagues better imo. Memento loses all the magic after the first watch but the prestige always hits," another user replied.

The Coen brothers' darkly comedic crime drama Fargo was another popular idea, along with Denis Villeneuve's tear-jerker sci-fi Arrival. "This is a rare movie where I’d recommend seeing it before reading the source material as it structures the plot quite differently," one user said of the latter.

Horror comedy The Cabin in the Woods also received plenty of upvotes, with one commenter saying that the Chris Hemsworth starrer is "the perfect embodiment of 'trust the process.'" Someone else suggested Tucker and Dale vs Evil, from Clown in a Cornfield director Eli Craig as another movie "in a similar vein."

