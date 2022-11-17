All of Marvel's February 2023 comics and covers revealed

February is the month of romance, as Valentine's Day falls directly in the middle of the month. And Marvel Comics is sending out its own love note in the form of the publisher's full February 2023 solicitations.

We've already gotten a bit of a look ahead for Marvel's February plans in recent weeks, as is typical for the publisher. First up, Marvel has already given us a look at its planned Avengers titles for February which will continue the current Avengers Assemble crossover, showing off Avengers #65, which will reveal the identity of the mysterious Avenger Prime, who's been part of writer Jason Aaron's Avengers run for some time.

Meanwhile, Avengers Forever #14 will introduce readers to Doom the Living Planet, a new Multiversal villain who is a mash-up of Doctor Doom and Ego the Living Planet.

Then there's the second part of the current crossover between Captain Marvel and the X-Men . Right now, Carol Danvers and the X-Men are fighting the Brood, the Alien Xenomorph-style creatures that first brought Carol and the X-Men together back in the '80s in the first part of the story, 'Revenge of the Brood.' In February, the crossover enters its second chapter, 'Lord of the Brood,' starting in February 8's X-Men #19.

And speaking of the X-Men, the January launching crossover Sins of Sinister also continues into February , part of Marvel's current penchant for smaller inter-title crossovers.

And if that's not enough, the publisher is planning several interesting variant cover initiatives for February, including a flashback to their tradition of offering slightly satirical 'No-Prizes' for readers who pointed out continuity errors in their comics, as well as a slate of covers in which Marvel characters will cross paths with the characters of Planet of the Apes .

So check out all of Marvel's February 2022 solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel November 2022 solicitations, the Marvel December 2022 solicitations, and the Marvel January 2023 solicitations and/or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Marvel February 2023 Spotlight comic books

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

ADORED AND RESPECTED!

They said the mutants were humanity's future. It's 10 years later and they were proven to be right. The X-Men exist in a world that adores and respects them…so why are they sworn to crush it?! But while they do, Emma can take a few minutes out to crush Mister Sinister.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 (OF 3)

AL EWING (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE NEW BROTHERHOOD!

Ten years from now, Mars has been destroyed – and now STORM wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood will battle their way through Hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age…but are they fighting to save the world – or end it? And who is the man called IRONFIRE?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (OF 3)

SI SPURRIER (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

SINISTER'S PRIVATE ASSASSINS!

Ten years into a twisted future, MR SINISTER unleashes his private army of assassins: THE LEGION OF THE NIGHT. Meet WAGNERINE, commanding this killer crew of brainwashed hybrids, each one a genetic mix of NIGHTCRAWLER and another one of Marvel's most murderous mutants! Mysterious forces seek to break Sinister's control over these fatal fanatics - to turn them AGAINST HIM. But who are they? And what are their true motives...? Enter MOTHER RIGHTEOUS... and a meeting of the most powerful players in the Universe...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RED GOBLIN #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN!

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM! Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #16

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught – Eddie's greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARK WEB FINALE #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

• The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal?

• It will reveal Chasm's final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men!

• See how Dark Web changed this city's landscape forever!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1 (OF 5)

DANNY LORE (W) • KAREN S. DARBOE (A)

COVER A by RYAN STEGMAN • COVER B by KAREN S. DARBOE

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES • Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Blank Variant Cover also available

IT'S IN HER BLOOD…

Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say – it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super-powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren't enough, Bri's got a wild ride ahead of her – she's about to discover that she's the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: END TIMES – MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MIKE MAYHEW, BRANDON PETERSON, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

The Avengers reunite with one of their own, long believed dead, as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! And, in AVENGERS (2010) #31-34 — the explosive climax of writer Brian Michael Bendis' long and revolutionary run, featuring the artwork of Mike Mayhew, Brandon Peterson, Terry Dodson and a galaxy of stars — a distress call from an unknown ally leads Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and Giant-Man into the Microverse! But who has summoned them? Has the mystery Avenger only succeeded in luring their teammates to their doom at the hands of the lethal Lord Gouzar? And who shall rescue the rescuers? Avengers Re-assemble!

104 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) • Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant Cover by ERICA D'URSO

THE CAPTAIN COMES HOME! and she's got a whole new mission! With Otherworld settled, Braddock Manor restored, and her brother Captain Avalon at her side, you'd think things look pretty good for Betsy Braddock. Only it turns out, good ole Britain doesn't want her back. No one wants a mutant menace carrying the shield of Captain Britain, and Betsy's made more than a few enemies along her way. Quest-less and country-less, Betsy must define a role for herself. A fresh take on a beloved character, don't miss the latest Tini Howard extravaganza and fan-favorite artist Vasco Georgiev's Marvel debut!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by CHASE CONLEY

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO & LARRY STROMAN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

THE ALL-NEW, ALL-GREAT X-MEN DEBUT!

• Krakoa is an island paradise, and it's a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case!

• Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep mutantkind safe.

• What does any of that have to do with an all-Black X-Men team? Find out here!

• Celebrated TV writer J. Holtham (Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones) joins forces with artist Sean Damien Hill for a blockbuster brawl with the

fate of all Krakoa at stake!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

Variant Cover by CREEES LEE

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

PHOENIX vs MAGIK!

Things are heating up in Momoko's Marvel Universe! The spirit world is divided. Its inhabitants, strange creatures called yokai, have chosen sides, and the two factions are on the brink of all-out war. A bird-like yokai who wields some serious firepower faces off against a club-wielding demon. Mariko Yashida finds herself right in the middle of it.No matter which side she chooses, there will be consequences not only for the spirit world, but for the human world too. Don't miss the next installment of Peach Momoko's epic DEMON WARS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1 (OF 5)

JOHN JENNINGS (W) • VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems in their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways – the Silver Surfer?! And just who, or what, is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner Award winner JOHN JENNINGS and artist VALENTINE DE LANDRO (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel super hero over 50 years in the making!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY Cover by JACK KIRBY From the far future comes Kang the Conqueror, destined to be one of the greatest and most persistent enemies the Avengers have ever known! The time-traveling tyrant is determined to name himself Kang the First, ruler of present-day Earth – and his incredible array of advanced technology will test Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Wasp and Giant-Man to their very limits! Can one of the earliest versions of the Avengers – along with their young allies, Rick Jones and the Teen Brigade – find a way to protect the present from this futuristic fiend? Or is Kang's conquest inevitable? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #8.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #2 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE McKONE • Variant Cover by Felipe Massafera

Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp!

The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes' adventures? Come check it out!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #65

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

90s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME!

He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He's spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS FOREVER #14

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

90s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by DAVID TALASKI

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER!

The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A/C) • Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

THE FATE OF A WORLD RELIES ON THE POWER OF PHOTON!

Still searching for answers as to why the universe has gone all topsy-turvy, MONICA RAMBEAU blazes into a forgotten corner of the cosmos. But even as she seeks help to put her friends, family and life right side up again, she encounters a group of wanderers who desperately need her assistance to survive…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SCARLET WITCH #2

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

STORM BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

SCARLET WITCH BATTLES DREAMQUEEN!

Wanda Maximoff is no stranger to grief, so when Viv Vision stumbles through Wanda's door, exhausted and terrified of the nightmares playing her mother's death on repeat, Wanda dives into Viv's dreams to find the cause of the android's suffering. And it turns out Viv isn't alone in her mind… Scarlet Witch faces off against DREAMQUEEN in a reality-bending battle for Viv's freedom! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic back-up story featuring Scarlet Witch and Storm celebrating Black History Month!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

• No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed!

• But it's still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia's lives hang in the balance... and it'll take more than a reunion to save them.

• Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy!

• The four are finally back together... Hope they survive the experience!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE FIXIT #2 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Peter David's return to one of his most iconic Hulk stories continues! Everyone wants to know who the mysterious Joe Fixit really is, and Spider-Man is on the case (complete with location-appropriate disguises)! Kingpin wants Las Vegas's toughest enforcer working for him instead of the competition, and he's prepared to make Joe Fixit an offer he can't refuse. But Spider-Man is certain that's still Bruce Banner under that grizzled gray exterior, and he's not ready to let Bruce go down a path he won't be able to come back from.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON • Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER BY JONAH LOBE

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

TONY STARK BREAKS BAD!

No one is safe around Tony Stark! A close friend is dead, and the culprit looks to be Tony himself! But who is the real murderer? And why are they trying to frame Iron Man? All this, plus…a new armor for War Machine!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4 (OF 4)

TRADD MOORE (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY CHASE CONLEY

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Doctor Strange enters the cursed castle of Moriah Mensa to challenge a superlunary power and complete an impossible task. As the sun sets, a voice echoes, "There are no good places to die."

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WASP #2 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A)

Cover by TOM REILLY

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cove by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO

When Whirlwind fails to identify the person who forced the attack on the Wasps, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne must combine their skills to locate their new foe. But something about this case seems unnervingly familiar to Jan – can she figure out what it is in time to save their lives?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADPOOL #4

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C) • Solo Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

BETRAYED!

Lady Deathstrike cruelly betrays her recent partner-in-assassination Deadpool! Or wait… is it that Deadpool has casually betrayed his reluctant murder buddy Lady Deathstrike? It's all gonna depend on whose version you believe – but either way, it's time for bloody reprisal!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel February 2023 Spider-Man comic books

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

JOE KELLY (W) • TERRY DODSON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time.

• To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills!

• Surely, trouble won't follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway…

• Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20

JOE KELLY (W) • TERRY DODSON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

• Someone tries to kill Spidey and Black Cat.

• You thought this would be easy for Peter?

• Nope!

• The special two-parter from superstar guests Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson concludes here!

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #3 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo by BELASCO – and if they wanna escape, they'll have to heist their way out! A shaky alliance with an unexpected ally may be their only hope to survive the SCREAMING TOWER. But MJ's holding back…What is the true price of her new supe-powers? And why can't Black Cat come clean about the new (old) man in her life? These truths may damn their friendship…and their souls…to Limbo forever!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Graffiti Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

SHE'S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER!

For years, she's schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves – but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey's past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey'll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can't. Save. Everyone.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GOLD GOBLIN #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

• Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he's not about to make it a habit.

• His first target? Jack O'Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else's crosshairs?

• Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he's headed toward? You better believe it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

COVER BY RAHZZAH

The epic final installment in the Spider-redefining saga from Taboo, B. Earl and Juan Ferreyra! As the claws of the DEMON BEAR dig into Spider-Man's very soul, will he be able to let go of his selfishness and fear, and put power and responsibility above everything else?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN #5

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

PHOTON BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

"The End of the Spider-Verse" continues!

See a new side of Peter Parker and the Spider-mythos! Shathra and her forces work towards the extinction of Arachnida sapiens. PLUS! This issue includes a special super heroic back-up storyfeaturing Spider-Man and Photon celebrating Black History Month!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #4 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

DEATH AND REBIRTH!

• As Peter finds himself beaten and broken, all seems lost.

• But who stopped Gregor from landing a killing blow?

• Find out as we learn about the secret history of the Kravinoff Legacy and the mysterious figure who taught Sergei all he knew!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA (W)

GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by NAO FUJI

It's a showdown against Thanos – keynote speaker! When their usual heroics fail, Miles Morales and Peter Parker must draw inspiration from their enemies to escape the Next Generation of Villains Convention alive. And if they annoy Venom in the process, it's all the more fun! Join the Spider-Men for a hilarious conclusion that finally answers the question — does Spider-Man have a sidekick?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU

Cover by GIL KANE

He's different…he's deadly…he's the Punisher! But why does he have Spider-Man in his sights? Find out as Frank Castle makes his mighty Marvel debut in an all-time classic from legendary creators Gerry Conway and Ross Andru! The Punisher's relentless war on crime has enthralled readers for decades — but it all began here, as the lethal vigilante is manipulated by the scheming Jackal into targeting Spidey! Frank only kills those who deserve to die — and he believes the "web-slinging menace" has earned just such a fate! Now, as Spider-Man and the Punisher clash for the first time, a rivalry for the ages is born! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

More Marvel February 2023 Spotlight comic books

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #5

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C) • Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

• Miracleman continues his search for Dickie Dauntless, A.K.A.. Young Miracleman.

• As we learn more about Miracleman's forgotten past, we see that he could use all the help he can get. But will he accept it?

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W)

DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN (A)

Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

THE ORIGIN OF THE WAR JOURNAL!

• Before he was the Punisher, Frank Castle was a husband, a father and a Marine. Not necessarily in that order.

• In this story from between the pages of PUNISHER, Frank tries to come home…but finds it impossible to leave the war behind him.

40 PGS.ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT #1

Jim Zub & RAY FAWKES (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • Cover by Paco Medina

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

• Under the harsh light of the moon there is no escape, and with only a handful of contestants left, anything can happen!

• Murderworld is a life-or-death game of treachery and tragedy brought to you by Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers: No Surrender), Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and, illustrated by Luca Pizzari!

• Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this contest is no joke. Each issue ups the ante, and this penultimate chapter has some of the biggest twists yet. Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel February 2023 X-Men comic books

X-MEN #19

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Trading Card Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Classic Homage Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie

LORD OF THE BROOD, PART 1!

When the X-Men get a distress call from deep space, they find that the galaxy's Brood problem is not as solved as they'd thought! Rogue Brood factions have begun running wild (as seen in CAPTAIN MARVEL right now!), and it's up to the X-Men to get to the bottom of why! Main cover connects to CAPTAIN MARVEL #46!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • JAVIER PINA (A)

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Variant Cover by GREG LAND Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART 4!

Carol Danvers is on an X-press elevator to her own personal hell! And the Brood Empress is determined to ensure the Captain and all of her friends make it to their destination. Rescuing their team and getting out alive has always been the goal, but the odds are more deeply stacked against her team than Carol can even imagine. Main cover connects to X-MEN #19!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-TREME X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Classic Design Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

RAGING STORM!

The X-TREME X-MEN have suffered a major loss, and nothing will contain STORM's unbridled rage! But when an anti-mutant scheme leaves the team without powers, can they survive the onslaught of PURITY and the GALÉRER, or will they be done in by the agents of hate and fear?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN (W)

WHILCE PORTACIO (A/C)

BACK FROM THE FUTURE!

OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it's all BISHOP's fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio's vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.'s time-travel mission gone wrong!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #30

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by GREG LAND THE BEAST AGENDA IS REVEALED!

WOLVERINE is a tool. A tool BEAST uses for cutting. And Beast will use that tool for only as long as it suits his needs. So when Logan realizes the true nature of the beast and cuts back, Henry McCoy will have to take matters into his own hands…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #4 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

THERE'S MORE THAN ONE WAY TO SKIN A SABRETOOTH!

ORCHIS has been conducting brutal experiments on mutants…but SABRETOOTH and his EXILES were not prepared to come face-to-face with…MORE SABRETOOTHS?! Meet the many facets of VICTOR CREED…and see which ones can survive DR. BARRINGTON's gauntlet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #37

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by ALAN DAVIS

WHO IS THE MAN WITH

THE PEACOCK TATTOO?

At last – learn the truth about the man behind the mask who's been plaguing X-FORCE since 2019's issue #1! X-fans new and old will reel from this startling revelation. Collectors and readers alike – don't miss this key issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEGION OF X #10

SI SPURRIER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

THE LEGION CRUMBLES IN NIMROD'S VENGEFUL HANDS!

Since the Altar's creation, a villain has lurked in what was meant to be Krakoa's safest space. He's done waiting. And so is the Phalanx! David Haller faces his worst nightmares as the Altar comes under attack! Good thing he has Nightcrawler to – wait, Nightcrawler isn't even on Krakoa? He's off in the woods…murdering his friends?! What happened to the Spark – and is there any hope left for Krakoa's peacekeepers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #11

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER by CARLOS Gómez

PREGENESIS – PART I

GENOSHA WAKES! NIGHTCRAWLER! FANG VERSUS BRIMSTONE LOVE – ROUND TWO! Years ago, Genosha suffered one of the most horrific attacks in mutant history at the hands of Cassandra Nova. Can mutantkind do better than waiting for resurrection? Captain Pryde thinks so, but it'll take the wildest mutant circuit we've seen yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel February 2023 Marvel comic books

MARVEL'S VOICES - WAKANDA FOREVER #1

JUNI BA, MUREWA AYODELE, ADAM SERWER & MORE! (W)

JUNI BA, DOTUN AKANDE, TODD HARRIS & MORE! (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

Variant Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE • Variant Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

Marvel celebrates Black History Month with this special one-shot featuring the iconic heroes of Wakanda! Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe. Join them as they grow and expand the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more! Including the debut of the LAST Black Panther in a story set in Wakanda's future! Marvel's Voices program is the first stop in getting deeper looks into the world outside your window!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WAKANDA #5 (OF 5)

BRANDON THOMAS & EVAN NARCISSE (W)

José Luís & NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by CAANAN WHITE

The dramatic conclusion

of the Wakanda anthology!

After the events of WAKANDA #1, Okoye has a message for the rest of the world: Wakanda is NOT without protectors. And in this daring story by Brandon Thomas and José Luís, Okoye will teach anyone who questions that just how painfully mistaken they are – and just how unrivaled her dedication to Wakanda really is. How far will she go to protect her country? And don't miss the conclusion of HISTORY OF THE BLACK PANTHERS, bringing an end to the comprehensive look at Panthers past, present and future!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #5 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER #14

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ENTER NAMOR!

Battered and beaten after his grueling battle with Captain America, T'Challa has everything to prove and nothing left to lose. So when Namor arrives on the scene, Black Panther is determined to make him pay for the pain he's inflicted on Wakanda in the past. But the terrorists of his making still loom large, and Namor never goes anywhere without a plan – and an angle…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY Esad Ribić

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

THE NEW INVADERS STRIKE!

Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.'s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy – or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle's most deadly soldier?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Variant Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA • Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by RON LIM

CAP VS. FALCON!

When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf's chemical attack, it's up to Captain America to save his friend – or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be – and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #6

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

FINALLY, SOME ANSWERS…

Someone has been manipulating the Avengers for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Now, this unseen individual is to be dragged - kicking and screaming – from the shadows and into the light. Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #4 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

For hundreds of years, when cataclysm strikes, the people of Sakaar have desperately sought the help of the Green Scar. But what happens when you ask the Worldbreaker to help you unbreak the world? Our young heroine Tala is about to find out – and the answer strikes deep into the heart of Bruce Banner and the monster he still believes lies within.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SECRET INVASION #4 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W)

FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

Cover by SUPERLOG

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• Maria Hill has made her call about the Skrull – and now all the dominoes will fall according to her design.

• But Tony Stark disagrees with her decision...so Iron Man is going rogue!

• An action-packed issue culminates in a dramatic leap into the unknown you won't see coming...and a no-win scenario leads to our shocking conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TIGER DIVISION #4 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A) • Cover by CREEES LEE & WOO DAE SHIM

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM • Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK

TAEGUKGI'S ORIGIN REVEALED!

• The time has come for Taegugki to face the ghosts from his past.

• Along the way he learns a shocking revelation about the origin of his powers.

• Will the discovery put the future of Tiger Division in jeopardy?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE #10

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

COVER BY KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TREVOR VON EEDEN

"FORGED IN BLOOD" Continues!

• The Carnage symbiote has ambitions of universal destruction and death, the likes of which would make even Knull himself tremble. But unlike the slain King in Black, Carnage has no weapon to inspire fear in the hearts of the living across space.

• Or – not, until now!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHE-HULK #10

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

• After the most intense issue in She-Hulk history, it's time for the fallout.

• She-Hulk has experienced more trauma than most…

• Is this the straw, and is she the camel?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GHOST RIDER #11

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Dave Wachter (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH!

The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they're too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE AVENGERS #10

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER by GEOFF SHAW

THE ENDGAME IS NOW!

Stranded in the unforgiving future, the Savage Avengers have survived every trial and tribulation that 2099 has to offer. But with Ultron now in possession of a time-traveling Doom gauntlet, can our heroes hope to stop the Machine Empire from conquering the timestream itself? Prepare for an epic showdown of blood and steel, as Marvel's most dangerous heroes unite to save the world — or die trying!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #20

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCHIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BLADE BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

There's blood on the streets as assassins work their way through a list of names containing those who once formed Moon Knight's Shadow Cabinet. But with a number of potential targets and no idea who's next, how can Moon Knight save his former associates? PLUS: Just in time for Black History Month, a second story in which the crescent crusader crosses paths with the Sheriff of the Vampire Nation, Blade!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #31

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BLACK PANTHER BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

A NEW ARC PACKED WITH TWISTS & REVELATIONS BEGINS HERE!

The gates to Valhalla are broken, and the souls of all who inhabit it have vanished! With the help of Jane Foster and Odin, Thor must find who has the power – and the audacity – to disturb the final rest of Asgard's greatest warriors of all time…and what it means for the rest of the Marvel Universe! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic backup storyfeaturing Thor and Black Panther celebrating Black History Month!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #12

DONNY CATES & RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TITAN IS COMING…

Bruce Banner has finally found paradise. Revered as a god and with no fear of hurting everyone around him, for the first time in a long, long time… things are looking pretty good for the Hulk. But as with everything else, Bruce Banner should have known that he can never know peace for long. And Titan, the darkest part of him, refuses to remain caged like an animal…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #5

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Variant Cover by TBA

Trading Card Variant COVER by DUSTIN WEAVER

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF MARVEL MAGIC BEGINS HERE!

• And some will stand, while some will fall…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #3 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by Karen S. Darboe

DEVIL HAS LOST HIS MIND!

OMG! Olivia's Sparkle Bots are spreading her mind control all across the Lower East Side – and she's controlling Devil Dinosaur too! Lunella needs a way to cure her best dino sidekick and keep the other roller-derby kids safe from the brainwashing. But as her lunar mind-swap with Devil Dinosaur approaches, she might just be running out of time before the Sparkle Bots get her too.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #8

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by AKA • Stormbreakers Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

At last…WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel February 2023 Alien and Star Wars comic books

ALIEN #6

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by JAMES HARREN • Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

DEATH IS INEVITABLE!

Steel Team is in fragments. Scores of innocent humans are dead after surviving years on an irradiated rock. A new kind of Xenomorph is emerging…hunting…killing. It's all built to this. Is this the end