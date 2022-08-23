X-Men: Sins of Sinister could be Mister Sinister's Age of Apocalypse moment

Marvel Comics is sending out an SOS (cue Sting's vocals)...

No, not a message in a bottle, but a series of teasers for the next big X-Men crossover, titled 'Sins of Sinister.' Though Marvel hasn't spelled out the plot of the upcoming event, they've left enough breadcrumbs so far for us to make an educated guess as to what’s gonna happen.

And if we’re right, it’s not looking good for the X-Men - or nearly any mutants for that matter.

While Marvel's initial teaser only stated that SOS would arrive in January 2023, the latest teaser released reveals the crossover's official name. It also spells out longtime X-Men-villain-turned-tenuous-ally Mister Sinister's involvement, while also dropping some big hints about what the story will entail for those who are versed in current X-Men continuity.

Marvel's teaser from August 22 states "Mister Sinister's plans come to fruition beyond his wildest dreams... and his darkest nightmares," resulting in "A new world. A new disaster."

All of that seems to hint that SOS, Sins of Sinister, is going to amount to Sinister's version of his very own 'Age of Apocalypse' type storyline in which all of reality is remade in his image, at least briefly.

How did we get to that? Well, it's all in Marvel's teaser - if you know what you're looking for. In recent X-Men comics, Sinister has been cloning for X-Men ally-turned-enemy Moira MacTaggert, who formerly had the mutant power of reincarnation, in which her entire timeline is rebooted upon her death, with Moira retaining her lost knowledge and memories into her new incarnation.

Through his genetic manipulations and cloning, Sinister has created a machine that could theoretically allow him to remake the world in his image through the use of the cloned Moira's powers - seemingly setting up an alt-reality in which Sinister reigns supreme.

The original Age of Apocalypse ran through all of Marvel's X-Men titles in 1995, with the entire line being temporarily rebooted into new titles based on the events and history of an alt-reality where Apocalypse rules the world. The idea was repeated in 2019 with Age of X-Man in which the Nathan Summers of the Age of Apocalypse reality remade his own world.

Now, it's looking a lot like SOS could repeat the AoA formula, but with Sinister at the wheel.

