Spider-Gwen-clone-villain-mashups on the way in Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones

Ghost-Spider, AKA Spider-Gwen will return in February with a sequel to the recent Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse limited series.

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones (what is it with Spider-heroes and clones?) is a five-issue limited series written by Emily Kim and illustrated by Kei Zama that serves as the flipside to Gwenverse in which she met alternate heroic versions of herself throughout the Marvel Multiverse. This time Spider-Gwen (who is from Earth-65) will face off against new foes that are clones of herself but combined with Marvel's other favorite twist ... the clones that all look like her are mashed up with Spider-Man's greatest supervillains like Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and Vulture, and designed by Peach Momoko.

So Spider-Gwen-clone-villain-mashups...

Got that?

According to Marvel, Gwen goes down a dark path as she "must find and stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains!"

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I was a little nervous taking on Spider-Gwen because she's such an iconic hero," Kim says in the series announcment. "But the rich story premise and fantastic team has made the process a blast. I've quickly fallen in love with Gwen and her unique voice and am excited for people to see how she handles a crazy slew of Gwen clones."

"There's a lot of fun things about drawing Gwen Stacy and Ghost-Spider," Zama adds. "I'm especially exciting to draw bold battle scenes of Ghost-Spider and come up with ways to create exciting compositions. It's also really fun to draw the expressions of Gwen Stacy. I'm really glad to draw these new villains designed by Peach Momoko. I didn't expect to collaborate with her in this way."

