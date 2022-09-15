All of Marvel's December 2022 comics and covers revealed

December rings in winter and the holiday season, and when it comes to Marvel Comics, it also means that Santa is dropping a big bag of brand new comics straight into our laps with the surprise release of the publisher's full December 2022 solicitations for monthly comics and collections.

Marvel already previewed a few of the titles planned for release in the last month of the year, showing off its entire slate of planned tie-ins and issues of Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web , an upcoming crossover that unites Spidey and Marvel's Merry Mutants in a fight against a team-up between Spider-Man's newest enemy, Chasm, and classic X-Men villain the Goblin Queen. That story will run in Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and several tie-in limited series.

Speaking of Spider-Man, Miles Morales is about to get a new volume of his ongoing series , launching with a brand new #1 from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini.

And in the wider Marvel Universe, the end of 2022 also means a flash-forward look at what's coming to Marvel Comics in 2023 with a new iteration of Marvel's Timeless one-shot . The first Timeless one-shot was published in 2021 and gave readers a glimpse of many of the stories Marvel has released throughout this year through the eyes of Kang the Conqueror. The 2022 edition seems to repeat the idea, with Kang offering another look at stories and concepts that readers should watch for in the year ahead.

So check out all of Marvel's December 2022 solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel September 2022 solicitations , the Marvel October 2022 solicitations, and the Marvel November 2022 solicitations and/or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Marvel December 2022 Spotlight comic books

TIMELESS #1 (2022)

JED MACKAY (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA, GREG LAND & PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by KAEL NGU • Variant cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Variant cover by ALEX MALEEV • Variant cover by TERRY DODSON

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VIRGIN MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

A SHOCKING LOOK AT THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO COME IN 2023!

The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DARK WEB #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER BY BOBBY HERNANDEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

DUSK!

The two most famous clones ever are back to take what's theirs. Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor have had enough and are reigniting the INFERNO! Spider-Man and the X-Men are not ready for what's coming, and what role does Venom have in all of this? The sun is setting, dusk is approaching, and it's going to be a long night.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM!

• 'NUFF SAID?

• What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

SPIDER-MAN VS. CHASM!

• After the battle with Venom last issue, it's time for the main event…

• That's right, it's Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly, no-holds-barred in the craziest battle you've ever seen!

• Chasm secures his place in Spidey's rogues' gallery…as the one who finally vanquishes Peter Parker?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

VENOM #14

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

• Madeylne Pryor has plans for Eddie Brock and the symbiotes he can control – in this issue, she and her new ally CHASM bring them all to bear!

• SECRETS REVEALED! Unwittingly turned into a slathering and terrifying monster you might recognize, Eddie Brock's fears from the last year and Al, Ram and Bryan's entire saga stand fully realized in this turning point for the series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATU (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Demonized Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES • Variant Cover by Pablo Villalobos

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA • Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Variant Cover by Paulo Siqueira • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

From Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, IRON CAT) and Vincenzo Carratu comes one of the most explosive and kick-ass adventures in Marvel Memory! Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DARK WEB: X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN'S DARK WEB!

Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo…a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DARK WEB: X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO BAD!

Some reunions – like those with an evil ex who rules a dimension of demons – are not so great. Sometimes even having your AMAZING FRIENDS at your side isn't enough to save things.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

GOLD GOBLIN #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER

BY TOM REILLY

BEING A HERO ISN'T FOR EVERYONE…

• Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue!

• Norman's only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1 (OF 2)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

You know her, you love her! But this time, Kamala Khan may be in over her head. Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, MS. MARVEL finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic DARK WEB! Things get even WORSE when Kamala finds herself in LIMBO, with no choice but to fight her way out!

From SABIR PIRZADA (Marvel's Voices, MS. MARVEL on Disney+) and your new favorite artist, Francesco Mortarino comes a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant Cover by IVAN TAO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

IT ALL ENDS!

Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth…his fame…his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

BLANK VARIANT COVER AVAILABLE

COSTUME A VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

COSTUME B VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CAT VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

GRAFFITI VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

"TRIAL BY SPIDER"!

SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again — stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don't get up from and a new villain isn't pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day — Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don't miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Meet a brand-new Spider-Man for the 21st century all over again! In the Ultimate Universe, Peter Parker has made the ultimate sacrifice – and now a new hero is slinging webs and fighting crime in Spider-Man's name! But how did the young man named Miles Morales gain his amazing powers? How do they differ from Peter's? And what secrets is Miles' Uncle Aaron keeping? The incredible story of a modern-day icon begins in earnest in this landmark issue, setting Miles on his path to a bright future at the Brooklyn Visions Academy – and to a wild double life adventuring across the Spider-Verse! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #3

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C) • Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham present the first ALL-NEW chapter in "The Silver Age!"

•High atop the Himalayas, Dicky Dauntless searches to find his place in the Age of Miracles. He'll make new friends and encounter a frightening, familiar face – Johnny Bates!

• It's Young Miracleman and Kid Miracleman - face-to-face!

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

AVENGERS #63

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • Variant cover by TOM REILLY

Linked '70s Variant COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART TWO: THE BATTLE OF 1,000,000 BC!

The Avengers saga years in the making. At long last, the Avengers stand face-to-face with their prehistoric counterparts, the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC! But if the two groups cannot work together, they have no hope of defeating Doom Supreme and his marauding band of Multiversal Masters of Evil, who have come to erase all of Marvel history as we know it..

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

AVENGERS FOREVER #12

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C) • Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Linking '70s variant COVER by PHIL JIMENEZ

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART THREE: THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER!

The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity's End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower's secrets, and he's brought an army of his own.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #1 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

Variant Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER.

Universal powerhouse MONICA RAMBEAU stars in her very own all-new adventure! The hero known as PHOTON has been charged with making a very special, very cosmic delivery – should be light work (get it?) for Monica…if family drama doesn't hold her back!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

CAT Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

• Reed and Sue are on the run from — well, a lot of things, actually! Things are not going great for the Fantastic Four.

• But they find themselves in even more trouble when they stop in a small town with a terrible secret!

• That terrible secret is revealed literally on the second page of this issue, and Reed and Sue spend the rest of the issue trying to survive it, but stop reading here if you don't want it spoiled...

• Yep, it's Reed and Sue versus a town full of killer Doombots.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by Dotun Akande • Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Being a preteen super hero is hard. Doing it when your parents finally know about it is even harder.

Good thing Lunella Lafayette (A.K.A. Moon Girl, Inhuman super-genius) has a plan to keep heroing. To provide herself with the perfect alibi, she organizes a roller derby team of other Inhuman kids. It's just supposed to be an excuse to get out of the apartment with all her super-hero gear in tow, but it turns out to be kind of…fun? But nothing is simple when you're a super hero, and one of the kids on the team might just be more sinister than they appear.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

Marvel December 2022 Spider-Man comic books

SPIDER-MAN #3

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

BEYOND SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DENNIS CHAN

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on!

• Spider-Man and Night-Spider have to make an impossible heist against impossible odds!

• If you thought the first issue was shocking, think again because this issue is going to shake you to your core!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

• DEMON BEAR keeps roaring through Spider-Man's life and southern California – and just when Spidey had finished building his base tan too!

• With no other option, Spider-Man takes the fight to Demon Bear's home turf, but in the process, will leave himself and the Spider-Verse forever altered!

• IN THIS ISSUE! Spidey finally lives up to the title of this series! But don't say we didn't warn ya!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #2 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA (W)

GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by NICOLETTA BALDARI

When Miles Morales gets stuck in one of Mysterio's contraptions, he ends up in the last place a super hero wants to be – a "Next Generation of Villains" convention! With Peter Parker nowhere to be found, Miles must focus all his abilities to escape on his own. It's a test for a true Spider-Man…whether the villains want to believe it or not!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MURDERWORLD: SPIDER-MAN #1

JIM ZUB & RAY FAWKES (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• The Murderworld stream will not be stopped and, as its dwindling contestants grow more desperate, the wall-crawling web of death surrounding them begins to tighten – Thwip, thwip...

• Murderworld is a chaotic contest filled with treachery and tragedy from the minds of Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers: No Surrender) illustrated by Farid Karami.

• Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no laughing matter. Each issue ups the ante and will keep readers guessing right up until the end. Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #2 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR FETSCHER

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

POWERLESS!

• Peter must defend himself and MJ from the shadow that has fallen over them and their home.

• What powerful ally does Peter meet, and how are they related to the man hunting Spider-Man?

• And how does it all tie into the legacy of Kraven the Hunter?

• Find out as the hunt continues!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99





Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

More Marvel December 2022 Spotlight comic books

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #2 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK • Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

• A high priestess fills a stone starship prison with small, green children.

• A Haarg helps a small, green girl search for a Worldbreaker.

• A Worldbreaker grapples with a thousand years of doom.

• On a world broken again and again by prophecy and catastrophe, which Hulk will finally dare to fight again?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DEADPOOL #2

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FOOLKILLER VARIANT COVER BY CULLY HAMNER • Variant Cover by TBA

EIGHT ARMS TO KILL YOU!

Deadpool has less than 24 hours to kill Doctor Octopus if he wants into the most elite assassin alliance in the world. Can Doc Ock block a cocked glock? Or will he be filleted and slayed by Wade's blades? And also…uh…what's that thing hanging out of Wade's chest?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #2 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL • Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

MUTINY AMONG THE EXILES!

SABRETOOTH is at the helm…but for how long? As DR. BARRINGTON'S plans are revealed, the EXILES chart a course for unknown danger…and deadly revenge!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

X-TREME X-MEN #2 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JIM RUGG • DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CLASSIC DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

LOGAN LEADS THE HUNT FOR OGUN!

The X-Treme X-Men have reunited to aid their comrade KITTY PRYDE, but as WOLVERINE leads the hunt for their mutual enemy OGUN, RACHEL uncovers a dark secret! And what does PURITY hope to gain in the chaos of the mutants' battle? Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca take X-TREME to the next level in this issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant cover by E.M. GIST

Namor and Luke Cage trail the Human Torch to the ruins of Latveria, encountering ghosts of the past…and GOLEMS OF THE PRESENT. Plus, a startling revelation about the surface-dwelling refugees here causes Namor to spiral… Is a conspiracy afoot? And will his roiling feelings for the Torch cloud the truth or reveal an awful reality too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

WAKANDA #3 (OF 5)

HO CHE ANDERSON & EVAN NARCISSE (W)SEAN DAMIEN HILL & NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

The spotlight on great characters who have defined Wakanda continues, taking us back in time into the heart of KILLMONGER! A haunting story that explores his earliest days under the thumb of Ulysses Klaw, and the early foundations of the man who will one day bear a scar for each of his kills…

Plus, the third chapter of Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos' History of the Black Panthers, focusing on the mysterious Nehanda as she bands together with the Medieval Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

TIGER DIVISION #2 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A/C)

Demonized Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM

WHO STOLE THE PSYLOT GEM?

• As Tiger Division gets closer to uncovering the mystery, the danger grows.

• Meanwhile, something from Taegukgi's past continues to haunt him.

• Can Tae reconcile with his ghosts, or will his secrets tear the team apart?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SECRET INVASION #2 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON • Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

• Maria Hill has a Skrull in custody, but she knows there's bound to be more...good thing she's got a foolproof Skrull detector ready to go.

• Maria Hill is extremely competent and extremely motivated to ensure this Secret Invasion doesn't go the way the last one did. All she needs to do is confirm that the Avengers really ARE who they claim to be...

• What could possibly go wrong?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #2 (OF 4)

TRADD MOORE (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C)

Variant Cover by IAN BERTRAM • Variant Cover by JAMES HARREN

Doctor Strange joins forces with an all-new set of mystical heroes! But the treacherous Knights of the Body mean to make corpses of them all! BEWARE! What fresh terror awaits our heroes in the masked city of Sanc Nistos? A red river runs through the barbed bowels of the Body Machine, and all we have to hold onto are fragments and fearful chances!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #4

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

THE ACTION DOESN'T STOP FROM PAGE ONE!

Trapped on an alien world and surrounded by bloodthirsty hunters, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman and Hawkeye have only hours before their last chance to get home disappears forever. But as a new enemy watches from the shadows, it becomes clear that they were stranded here for a reason. They just have to figure out what it is before they are killed...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

CARNAGE #9

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" Lim

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA • Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

"FORGED IN BLOOD" begins here!

• The Carnage symbiote painfully and viciously extracted what it wanted out of Malekith the Accursed – but godhood remains just out of its reach.

• Wracked with an insatiable lust and longing for power since its communion with Knull, the symbiote is missing only one thing to level untold destruction across the universe: a weapon.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

Marvel December 2022 X-Men comic books

X-TERMINATORS #4 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Federico Vicentini

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

SEXY COSPLAY OF DEATH!

It's not the clothes that make the badass, it's the asses they kick! Dazzler, Boom-Boom, Jubilee and Wolverine might not be dressed for a beatdown, but that's not gonna stop them from handing them out! Make a joke about them – they dare you!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

LEGION OF X #8

SI SPURRIER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR!

• Goodbye, Warren Worthington III – A.K.A ANGEL – and hello murderous winged monster. It's up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what's going on.

• Good news: The mystical BLACK KNIGHT has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel's not the only mutant turning into a monster. And NIGHTCRAWLER's inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control.

• Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the BANSHEE/GHOST RIDER hybrid known as VOX IGNIS senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that CYPHER has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between LEGION and PROFESSOR X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant Cover by TBA

THE NEWEST X-MAN BURNS UP THE SPOTLIGHT!

In a surprising turn of events, Firestar, who had not yet fully embraced Krakoa, was elected to the X-Men at the Hellfire Gala. Her history with her mutant nature is a tumultuous one for many reasons…but her record as a hero is exemplary. Can she wrestle with her past in time to rise to the occasion thrust upon her?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

X-MEN RED #9

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by Russell Dauterman

Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER

BY JONBOY MEYERS

ARAKKO VARIANT COVER

BY TAURIN CLARKE

CHECK AND MATE?

Abigail Brand enters her endgame - and on Arakko, the Diplomatic Zone is beset by a firestorm of violence. On the World Farm, Cable is learning the secrets behind it all. But the biggest secret has yet to be revealed… It's Roberto Da Costa's turn to play. And you won't see it coming.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MARAUDERS #9

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens

HERE COMES YESTERDAY — PART 3!

Captain Pryde and the Marauders have vowed to save Threshold and all its mutants, no matter the odds. But maybe they should've checked those odds first! Witness the origins of Threshold and of mutantkind itself! And fight to protect those origins as the Marauders find they're not the only castaways from the future to take root in the deep past. All this…and the first appearance of GROVE, without whom the Krakoan era wouldn't exist!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

IMMORTAL X-MEN #9

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by TBA

VOTE. DIE. REPEAT.

Putting the "Meat" in office meeting. Trust me, bad spelling is the least of the Quiet Council's problems as everything hits the fan.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

NEW MUTANTS #33

CHARLIE JANE ANDERS (W)

ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, RO STEIN & TED BRANDT (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

FIGHT OR FLIGHT?

The U-Men have the New Mutants surrounded! Will the mutant youngsters gather the strength and courage to fight the good fight and power their way through a seemingly unstoppable force? Or give into their fears and insecurities? And Sublime has his sights set on Escapade, determined to procure her powers by any means possible. With the clock close to running out before Morgan's foretold doom, the pressure is on Shela to save her best friend while avoiding Sublime's clutches. Find out the fate of these young heroes in Charlie Jane Anders and Alberto Alburquerque's explosive conclusion to this three-issue arc!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

X-FORCE #35

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL

JAIL BREAK!

• BEAST'S off-the-books plans go belly-up when SEVYR BLACKMORE stages a space prison break that even MAVERICK and the MERCS can't keep it in hand!

• A major turning point for X-FORCE as a team…and breaking points for more than one key X-character!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

WOLVERINE #28

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

WOLVERINE DESCENDS INTO THE PIT!

The Pit of Exile on Krakoa is the ultimate punishment for mutants who break the laws of mutantdom — and WOLVERINE's just cursed himself to its depths! But what is really at stake, and what does KRAKOA itself know that BEAST does not about Logan's SECRET MISSIONS?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

Marvel December 2022 Marvel comic books

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #7

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by KEVIN WADA

"THE INVADER" starts here!

Just when Captain America is ready to quit his pursuit of the Outer Circle, he receives intel on their next move – and a reminder that Steve Rogers is never without friends. Sharon Carter returns to help Steve assemble his allies for a new mission – but some shadows reach farther than even the world's best spies can predict.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #8

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • IG GUARA (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by Ben Harvey • Demonized Variant Cover by TBA

As Falcon's condition worsens, Captain America comes face-to-face with the unintended consequences of his escalating conflict with the White Wolf. Nomad is willing to make the compromises necessary to take down the Black Panther's errant brother, but can Sam Wilson say the same? And what is Sam's old sparring partner Nightshade doing in Mohannda, anyway?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

CAPTAIN MARVEL #44

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

"REVENGE OF THE BROOD" PART 2!

The Uncanny Carol Danvers returns to space – and to the X-Men?! A mysterious degraded message from Rogue has arrived at the same time that Carol's emergency beacon begins screaming with cries from Binary, and that cannot possibly be a coincidence. Carol assembles a team of allies, including Polaris, Gambit, Wolverine, and Psylocke, bent on rescue, but what they find instead is a dangerous old enemy bent on revenge.

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

BLACK PANTHER #12

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Just as T'Challa thinks his past secrets lay buried with the dead, the true identity of his latest enemy has left him shaken! Even as he escapes capture and returns to the Avengers, Captain America isn't too pleased with Black Panther's role in creating these new terrorists for peace. The message is clear: If T'Challa isn't ready to be a team player, he doesn't belong on a team. With no kingdom, no Avengers and no allies, who is left to aid T'Challa against this monster of his own making?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

GHOST RIDER #9

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST!

Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike...a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago — a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy — they'll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

THOR #29

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Miracleman Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

"THE LEGACY OF THANOS" – PART ONE!

Nic Klein returns with guest writer Torunn Grønbekk (JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR, PUNISHER: WAR JOURNAL) for a Valkyrie-filled adventure! When a universally loathed foe kidnaps Thor's baby sister Laussa and drags her so deep beyond Hel that not even Sif's All-Sight can see her, the God of Thunder must call upon the one ally who has traveled so far into the unknown before: Rúna. But what dark secrets of Asgard's bloody past lay beneath the frozen waters?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STRANGE #9

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by Lee Garbett

Variant Cover by MARK CHIARELLO

STEPHEN STRANGE IS ALIVE!

Clea is finally reunited with her husband, Stephen. But it's a bittersweet reunion, as the Blasphemy Cartel unleash their deadliest weapon yet… What is it? More like WHO is it?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MIDNIGHT SUNS #4 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

GAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FORGED BY FATE!

The apocalypse is finally here, and ZOE LAVEAU's at the center of it all. AGATHA HARKNESS will sacrifice everything, including herself, to stop it. What does Zoe dare risk? There's a terrible secret at the heart of Zoe's vision, a secret that threatens to change the Marvel Universe forever.

Meanwhile, the MIDNIGHT SUNS race across all of time and space to get back in this fight…with a little help from the mysterious new powers granted by their magic-forged extradimensional armor! But if they return, who will be friend and who will be foe?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #3

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Trading Card Variant Cover by Dustin Weaver

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STRANGE ACADEMY VS. GASLAMP!

• The fallout of this battle is unlike any you've seen before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

The savage debut of the She-Hulk – from the creative minds of Marvel legends Stan Lee and John Buscema! When lawyer Jennifer Walters is shot by mobsters, only a blood transfusion from her cousin can save her life. Only trouble is, her cousin is Bruce Banner – and his blood is gamma-irradiated! Soon, Jen finds herself transforming into a tall, green fighting machine – all the better for wreaking violent revenge on her attackers! Jen resolves to cope with her new double life – and from then on, whatever Jennifer Walters can't handle, the She-Hulk will! Shulkie will go on to join the Fantastic Four and Avengers, and become one of comics' most popular characters – but her story starts right here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SAVAGE SHE-HULK (1980) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SHE-HULK #9

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

• It's time for the final showdown with our new villains.

• Can Jen and Jack make it through alive?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

PUNISHER #8

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But the God of War has other ideas. And now Ares is coming for the Punisher, with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn Frank back into his old self by murdering his family all over again.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

MOON KNIGHT #18

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by KYLE HOTZ • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

All that stands between vampiric domination of New York City is Moon Knight and his allies as they take the fight right to the heart of an international conclave of bloodsuckers. The Tutor and the Structure are making a play for the recognition of the Vampire Nations – but the Fist of Khonshu aims to show them all who really owns the night.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

THUNDERBOLTS #5 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A/C)

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER

BY STEFANO CASELLI

Super heroes, celebrities, troublemakers, criminals...Clint Barton's dream team crumbles as the shadow that's been cast over every move they've made is finally revealed! Who's behind their downfall, and what comes next? "Justice, Like Lightning" celebrates 25 years in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DAMAGE CONTROL #5 (OF 5)

ADAM F. GOLDBERG & HANS RODIONOFF (W)

NATHAN STOCKMAN (A)

COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER

This is it... This is Gus's absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault – where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we're talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! HANS RODIONOFF and ADAM F. GOLDBERG continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and NATHAN STOCKMAN serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus' epic journey through Damage Control!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

DAREDEVIL #6

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers – after which, things may never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SAVAGE AVENGERS #8

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant cover by TBA

NOTHING CAN SURVIVE

THE IRON FRONT!

In the year 2099, Ultron has subjugated the future with Deathlok technology. Yet nowhere is resistance fiercer than the shattered kingdom of Latveria, as DOOM 2099 and his ramshackle army of Doombots wage endless war against the Machine Empire! With 2099's most powerful champion on their side, can Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers find salvation within the rubble of Tiger Wylde's fortress? Or will our heroes finally fall before Ultron's irresistible might? Don't miss the shocking twist that will leave Marvel fans on the edge of their seats!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #6

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Demonized Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

THE GAME OF RINGS ENDS HERE!

Shang-Chi has made it to the final round of the Game of Rings. Whoever wins will be the true Ring Keeper. But will the Rings' dark secret prove to be too much to bear for the winner?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

ORIGINS OF MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & STEVE DITKO

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • CAT Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Four of the cornerstone issues that ushered in the Marvel Age of Comics in one unbeatable package! In FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby changed everything, introducing Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, and Susan and Johnny Storm – and sending them on the ill-fated rocket trip that transformed them into the Fantastic Four! In AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, Lee joined another legend, Steve Ditko, to spin a tale of power and responsibility featuring teen wallflower Peter Parker…the icon-in-the-making named Spider-Man! In X-MEN (1963) #1, Lee and Kirby created a new breed of hero _ the X-Men, whose mutant abilities are a gift they're born with…or is that a curse? And in AVENGERS (1963) #1, they united Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp in battle with Loki…and, lo, the Avengers were formed!

104 PGS./All Ages …$7.99



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

Marvel December 2022 Alien, Predator, and Star Wars comic books

PREDATOR #5

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN • Variant Cover by GREG LAND Theta has been taken prisoner…but her captors aren't the Predators! Who are they? And will Theta be able to escape? Or will the Predators finally avenge their fallen kin?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

ALIEN #4

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by CULLY HAMNER

BETRAYAL IS THE HEART OF EVERY END!

Steel Team's human allies have led them into an ambush, leaving them for dead in the nest of a vicious Xenomorph Queen. As Steel Team suffers their first casualties, Eli's trust in Freyja is tested like never before. Meanwhile, the humans suffer the consequences of their betrayal as a new kind of monster awakens inside one of their own.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #2 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

UNMATCHED!

• Jedi Master PORTER ENGLE has journeyed with his sister, Barash, to a planet far on the Republic frontier in response to a desperate request for aid.

• They are certain they will succeed. No one in the galaxy fights like Jedi Porter Engle. No warrior can stand against him. No one even comes close.

• They are certain...until they see what awaits them.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by MARC LAMING • Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

GUARDIAN NO MORE!

• Vildar and Matty at the mercy of the GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLS!

• The truth about Tey Sirrek revealed.

• Terror is about to strike at the Temple of Kyber!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: YODA #2

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

HAS YODA TURNED HIS BACK ON THE GALAXY?

• Why has the legendary Jedi Master abandoned his usual place on Coruscant to settle on a backwater world on the Galactic frontier?

• What lesson does he hope to teach?

• And who will come to his aid when disaster strikes?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #2 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY • Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

• The plans of LADY QI'RA to use an ancient Dark Side weapon known as the FERMATA CAGE to destroy the Sith are falling apart, and she has lost many of her primary resources and allies, with DARTH VADER drawing ever nearer.

• Can she salvage victory from certain defeat?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #6

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH • Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE PRISONER!

The Mandalorian is part of a crew of mercenaries springing a convict from a prison ship.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #29

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

MISSION TO BESTINE IV!

• BOSSK VS. TANKA!

• Forced to take on a job for Crimson Dawn, the bounty hunters take on the Empire!

• Valance has a mission of his own, one that will put everyone he cares about in danger!

• What is the dark secret that threatens them all?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #27

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

AN UNEASY ALLIANCE!

• DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA has struck a bargain for power!

• Will she be able to pay the terrible cost?

• Or does the crafty doctor have one last trick up her sleeve?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #8

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

"YOU HURT CHEWIE, YOU'RE GONNA DEAL WITH ME!"

• Chewbacca, Greedo and [REDACTED] have a chance to get their hands on Jabba's urn.

• Only problem is, it's now in the clutches of [REDACTED]…

• How will Chewbacca pull off the greatest heist in the galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) (Image credit: Marvel Comics )

Marvel December 2022 comic book schedule

On sale December 7

AVENGERS #63

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #7

CAPTAIN MARVEL #44

DAMAGE CONTROL #5

DAREDEVIL #6

DARK WEB #1 [DWB]

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

GHOST RIDER #9

IMMORTAL X-MEN #9

MARAUDERS #9

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1

PREDATOR #5

PUNISHER #8

SECRET INVASION #2

SPIDER-MAN #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #29

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - THE BLADE #2

THE VARIANTS #5

THOR #29

TIGER DIVISION #2

X-FORCE #35

X-MEN RED #9

On sale December 14

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15 [WEB]

BLACK PANTHER #12

CARNAGE #9

DARK WEB: X-MEN #1 [DWB]

DEADPOOL #2

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

LEGION OF X #8

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #1

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #2

SAVAGE AVENGERS #8

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #6

ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WOLVERINE #28

On sale December 21

ALIEN #4

AVENGERS FOREVER #12

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1 [DWB]

GOLD GOBLIN #2 [DWB]

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #1 [DWB]

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #3 (OF 5)

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #2

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3

STRANGE #9

WAKANDA #3

X-MEN ANNUAL #1

On sale December 28

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 [WEB]

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #8

DARK WEB: X-MEN #2 [WEB]

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #3

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #2

MIDNIGHT SUNS #4

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #3

MOON KNIGHT #18

MURDERWORLD: SPIDER-MAN #1

NEW MUTANTS #33

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES:

SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #2

SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #6

SHE-HULK #9

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #27

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #8

STAR WARS: YODA #2

STRANGE ACADEMY #3

THUNDERBOLTS #5

TIMELESS #1 (2022)

VENOM #14 [DWB]

X-TERMINATORS #4

X-TREME X-MEN #2

Marvel December 2022 collections

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC STEGMAN COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, CHRISTOS GAGE & MORE

Penciled by RICHARD ELSON, HUMBERTO RAMOS, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, RYAN STEGMAN, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ & MORE

Covers by RYAN STEGMAN & JOE QUESADA

When a dying Doctor Octopus swaps his mind into Peter Parker's body, he sentences his accursed enemy to oblivion — and sets out to prove that he is the smarter, stronger…Superior Spider-Man! Upgrading Spidey's costume and arsenal, Otto Octavius works wonders for "Peter's" scientific career — but his much more violent approach to crimefighting doesn't sit well with the Avengers! The ruthless new Spider-Man battles — and brutalizes — his way through Peter's rogues' gallery. But will Otto's fiercest fight be against the resurgent Green Goblin — or whatever is left inside his mind of the one, true Peter Parker? The modern-classic Spider-Man saga that shocked the world is collected in a truly Superior Omnibus! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #698-700, and SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) #1-31 and ANNUAL #1-2.

960 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95107-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC QUESADA COVER [DM ONLY]

960 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95108-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HULK: MAESTRO BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC PÉREZ COVER

Written by PETER DAVID, TONY BEDARD & IVAN VELEZ JR.

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, ADAM KUBERT, DAVID BREWER, CHRISCROSS, CHRIS BATISTA, WILL SLINEY, GREG LAND, DALE KEOWN, GERMÁN PERALTA, JAVIER PIÑA, SEBASTIÁN CABROL, PAUL PELLETIER, ANGEL MEDINA & MORE

Covers by GEORGE PÉREZ & GREG LAND In an imperfect future, the world finds itself in the gamma-powered grip of the Maestro — the monster once known as the Hulk! Experience the full story of the strongest tyrant there is — beginning with the all-time-classic saga from Peter David and George Pérez pitting a time-torn Hulk against his evil future self! Then the Maestro smashes Genis-Vell, son of the Kree Captain Marvel, and the Spider-Man of 2099! On the Battleworld of SECRET WARS, the Maestro rules the realm called Dystopia! And in a titanic trilogy, learn exactly what twisted the Hulk into the despot he would become — and what horrible deeds he committed on the path to conquest! Collecting HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT #1-2, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #460-461, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1999) #27-30, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2014) #9-10, FUTURE IMPERFECT #1-5, MAESTRO #1-5, MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1-5, MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1-5, EXILES (2001) #79-80, ABOMINATIONS #1-3, and material from HULK: BROKEN WORLDS #1 and SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #4.

952 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95113-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



HULK: MAESTRO BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC LAND COVER [DM ONLY]

952 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95114-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

LOKI: GOD OF STORIES OMNIBUS HC YILDIRIM COVER

Written by ROB RODI, ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA, AL EWING, JASON AARON, CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH & ROGER STERN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC, SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, LEE GARBETT, JORGE COELHO, SIMONE BIANCHI, LANGDON FOSS, PAUL MCCAFFREY, JAN BAZALDUA, ANDY MACDONALD, RON LIM & MORE

Covers by OZGUR YILDIRIM & FRANK CHO

God of mischief, lies…and stories! Loki, adopted brother of Thor, is constantly reinventing himself — and this volumes shows the 21st-century trickster in all his glorious forms! Whether he's thirsting for power, scheming to claim Asgard's throne or acting as its devious agent — and greatest hope for survival — you just can't take your eyes off Loki! As a one-man secret service, Loki Laufeyson is ready to lie, cheat and steal his way through treacherous missions — including a heart-stopping heist at Avengers Tower and locking horns with Doctor Doom! But will the American people vote Loki for president? And when death claims him in the War of the Realms, what will be his next trick? Collecting LOKI (2004) #1-4, LOKI (2010) #1-4, LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD #1-17, ORIGINAL SIN #5.1-5.5, VOTE LOKI #1-4, LOKI (2019) #1-5, AVENGERS: LOKI UNLEASHED, and material from ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE and WAR OF THE REALMS: OMEGA.

976 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95169-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



LOKI: GOD OF STORIES OMNIBUS HC FRANK CHO COVER [DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95170-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEADPOOL & CABLE OMNIBUS HC LIEFELD COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, REILLY BROWN & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MARK BROOKS, PATCH ZIRCHER, LAN MEDINA, REILLY BROWN, RON LIM, STAZ JOHNSON, NELSON DECASTRO & MORE

Covers by ROB LIEFELD & MARK BROOKS

Wade Wilson is Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth and a healing factor that just won't quit! Nathan Summers is Cable, the mutant from the future who plans to save us all — whether we want him to or not! And now this disparate duo has just become Marvel's oddest couple — because they're stuck with one another! Can two grown men armed to the teeth with high-tech weaponry coexist without driving each other crazy?! It's action, adventure, time travel, dimension-hopping, black humor, black ops, Bea Arthur, chimichangas — yes, that whole thing started here — and lots of gunfire as two of Marvel's fan-favorite antiheroes take on each other and everyone else! Guest-starring the X-Men, Spider-Man, Captain America, the Fantastic Four…and the Great Lakes Avengers! Collecting CABLE & DEADPOOL #1-50, DEADPOOL/GLA SUMMER FUN SPECTACULAR and material from DEADPOOL (2012) #27.

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94992-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



DEADPOOL & CABLE OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94993-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MOLINA COVER

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by CARMEN CARNERO, ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO, LEE GARBETT, FRANCESCO MANNA, CORY SMITH & BELÉN ORTEGA

Covers by JORGE MOLINA & ALEX ROSS

Captain Marvel soars to great heights under the pen of Kelly Thompson! Carol Danvers has finally returned home after months in space, and New York has never looked so good — until a powerful villain turns Roosevelt Island into an apocalyptic wasteland! Now Carol must assemble a new crew to kick-start a revolution! But soon she goes from Earth's Mightiest Hero to Public Enemy No. 1 when a new star steals the spotlight! And things go from bad to worse when Captain Marvel is given 24 hours…to kill the Avengers! What could possibly turn Carol against her allies? The shocks keep coming as Carol contends with the War of the Realms, the events of EMPYRE and a journey to a nightmarish future! But are you prepared for the last Captain Marvel story? Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #1-26 and CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END.

624 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94995-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY]

624 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94994-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

For over thirty years, Marvel Comics has collected the seminal stories of the Marvel Universe in MARVEL MASTERWORKS — and now, 330 volumes later, Marvel is proud to welcome fans to MARVEL REMASTERWORKS! By popular demand, the ReMasterworks will be new printings of early Marvel Masterworks, now with improved restoration and expanded bonus material including scans of original art, essays and covers from other collections of the material, house ads, creator bios and more! Dedicated to Marvel fans, these are the comics that built the Marvel Comics mythology and represent Marvel's latest step in preserving its treasured history.



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO with JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's ReMasterworks! In 1962, in the pages of a comic book slated for cancellation, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created one of the most enduring icons in American popular culture: the Amazing Spider-Man! Turning the concept of a super hero on its head, they imbued Peter Parker with the powers of an arachnid and the pressures of an everyday teenager. And the combination was pure magic! Join us as we present Spidey's web-slinging adventures from very beginning: the tragic origin that started it all; the debuts of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, the Vulture and Electro; and guest appearances by the Fantastic Four! And to top it off, we've packed this volume with bonuses galore, including the original artwork to AMAZING FANTASY #15! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-10 and material from AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15.

312 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95124-5

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

312 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95125-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

SPIDER-MAN: ONE MORE DAY GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & JOE QUESADA

Penciled by JOE QUESADA

Cover by JOE QUESADA

One of the most talked-about Spider-Man stories of all time, from creative masterminds J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada! The stakes have never been higher for Peter Parker. In his darkest hours – and he's had plenty – Peter has always had one shoulder to lean on…one person who'd remind him who he is, was and can be. Now he's about to lose that person. What would Peter and Mary Jane do – what would you do – to have just one more day? Experience the event that changed everything for Spider-Man and those he loves, and ushered in a brand-new era of web-slinging heroics – now on the oversized pages that Quesada's intricate artwork deserves! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #544-545, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (2006) #41, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2005) #24 and MARVEL SPOTLIGHT: SPIDER-MAN – ONE MORE DAY.

136 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94991-4

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 17 HC

Written by FRANK MILLER

Penciled by FRANK MILLER

Cover by FRANK MILLER

The Marvel Masterworks caps off Frank Miller's early '80s writer/artist run on DAREDEVIL with a volume that stands tall with the best comics of all time! In the aftermath of Elektra's death, Matt Murdock is at a crossroads — obsessed with the idea she might not really be dead. Can he pull it together in time to stop the Kingpin's criminal machinations and bring justice to Bullseye? Enter Black Widow to help the man she once loved more than any other — but she finds far more than she ever bargained for as the duo steps into the midst of a duel between the Hand and the Chaste to resurrect Elektra! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #182-191, and material from ELEKTRA SAGA #1-4 and THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (1983).

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94925-9

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 17 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 340 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94926-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MASSAFERA COVER

Written by RANDY STRADLEY, TIM SIEDELL, DAN THORSLAND, RYDER WINDHAM, JAN STRNAD, BRIAN DALEY, ANTHONY DANIELS, KIA ASAMIYA & MORE

Penciled by GABRIEL GUZMAN, DOUGLAS WHEATLEY, STEPHEN THOMPSON, IVÁN FERNÁNDEZ, BILL HUGHES, IAN GIBSON, IGOR KORDEY, KIA ASAMIYA & MORE

Covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA & KILIAN PLUNKETT

ON SALE MAY 2023

The galaxy's darkest days are here! In the months after Revenge of the Sith, Darth Vader continues his relentless pursuit of the surviving Jedi. But between Dass Jennir's smuggling crew, a veritable army of assassins and the Emperor's own sinister plans, will Vader's ruthlessness be enough to keep him intact? Then join C-3PO and R2-D2's search for a new master as they face pirates, monsters and evil droids! Plus: the earliest adventures of young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian (including the acquisition of a certain starship), and Obi-Wan Kenobi's time on Tatooine! Collecting STAR WARS: DARK TIMES — FIRE CARRIER #1-5, STAR WARS: DARK TIMES — A SPARK REMAINS #1-5, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE NINTH ASSASSIN #1-5, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #1-5, STAR WARS: DROIDS SPECIAL #1, STAR WARS: DROIDS (1994) #1-6, STAR WARS: DROIDS (1995) #1-8 and STAR WARS: THE PROTOCOL OFFENSIVE — plus material from STAR WARS VISIONARIES; STAR WARS TALES #11-12, #15 and #20; DARK HORSE PRESENTS ANNUAL '99; and STAR WARS GALAXY MAGAZINE #1.

1032 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95171-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PLUNKETT COVER [DM ONLY]

1032 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95172-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC REMENAR COVER

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MARIKA CRESTA, ROBERT GILL, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, MINKYU JUNG, FEDERICO SABBATINI & NATACHA BUSTOS

Covers by VALENTINA REMENAR & JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

ON SALE MAY 2023

The rogue archaeologist returns with a new crew! Doctor Aphra is back to doing what she knows best: hunting the score of a lifetime that's too good to pass up! But Ronen Tagge, heir to the powerful Tagge family, also has his eyes on the cursed prize – and he's about to change the game in a dangerous way! Can Aphra and her treasure-hunting squad find their way to fortune and glory? Or is there a traitor in their midst? With a massive price on her head, Aphra must run for her life and avoid every bounty hunter on her tail. But one of those pursuers is her angry ex, Sana Starros – and for Sana, it's personal! And things get more complicated when a galactic war erupts and the Crimson Dawn rises again! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #1-25.

568 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94999-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SWAY COVER [DM ONLY]

PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95000-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL & ELEKTRA BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 1: THE RED FIST SAGA TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO & RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

After DEVIL'S REIGN comes the dawn! In the wake of Wilson Fisk's violent and visceral last act, it's a new era for New York and the Man Without Fear! Matt Murdock has no choice but to leave behind everything he's ever known, and Elektra is the last vestige of his former life. Everything Matt thought he knew about what it meant to be Daredevil is about to change! Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto continue their epic saga, tackling the journeys of both Matt and Elektra as they each deal with the brutal cost of taking on the Daredevil mantle. But new enemies mean Hell's Kitchen is going to be darker than ever! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2022) #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92611-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY VOL. 1 – REVOLUTION TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Penciled by MATTIA DE IULIS & CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by ALEX ROSS

A new era of shield-slinging begins! When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match — in two Captain Americas! But a shocking secret about Steve Rogers' iconic shield will change the way he views the 20th century he came from — and how he chooses to fight in the 21st! Steve follows a trail of coded bread crumbs to Germany in pursuit of an elusive organization making bold and deadly moves, while Bucky Barnes' own investigation leads him to the high rollers tables in Madripoor. Thousands of miles apart with no backup, will Steve and Bucky find what they're looking for, or are they both in over their heads? Featuring the shocking return of the Dryad herself: Peggy Carter! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #0 and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #1-6.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93143-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 11: HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES TPB

Written by JASON AARON & MARK RUSSELLL

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, GREG LAND & IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

The Avengers are lost in time! If Earth's Mightiest Heroes have any hope of stopping Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from legendary champions from different eras whose stories have never been told — until now! Legends like the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II; the fabled Ghost Ronin of Japan's Edo Period, who walks by night and wields a blade forged by hellfire; and Reno Phoenix and the Starbrand Kid in the Old West! Is that enough to force a showdown with the forces of Mephisto? Or will the Avengers be trapped in the past forever? Featuring the long-awaited return of the Avenging archer, Hawkeye! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #57-62.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92885-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ETERNALS: A HISTORY WRITTEN IN BLOOD TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN with RALPH MACCHIO & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by DUSTIN WEAVER, KEI ZAMA, RYAN BODENHEIM & EDGAR SALAZAR with RICH BUCKLER & RON WILSON

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

As Thanos rises to threaten the future, learn lessons in history from the Eternals' mythic past! Eternals are created, not born. Some of them thought they could find a better way. They were terribly, terribly wrong. Now that the truth of their existence is revealed, Ajak and Makkari must try to find a road forward — no matter how terrifying it will be. And believe it or not, Thanos is not actually the worst leader that the Eternals' society has ever seen. That honor belongs to someone even more horrific. Meet Uranos the Undying. And may the Celestials have mercy on your souls. Plus: a classic exploration of Chronos, Uranos and the hidden origins of the Eternals! Collecting ETERNALS: THANOS RISES, ETERNALS: CELESTIA, ETERNALS: THE HERETIC and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #24-28.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95080-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



DEMON DAYS TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

Acclaimed artist Peach Momoko reimagines the Marvel Universe! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at a village targeted by demons. One is black-and-white with a horrifying tongue, and another may be the strongest demon there is! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Maybe her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on? But as Mariko embarks on a wondrous journey, deadly creatures lurk in the woods — including a mysterious blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws! Enter a creative and mysterious new world of demons, monsters, mutants and magic! Collecting DEMON DAYS: X-MEN, MARIKO, CURSED WEB, RISING STORM and BLOOD FEUD; and material from KING IN BLACK #4 and ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93012-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DAVID HEIN, IRENE SANKOFF, TEE FRANKLIN, STEVE FOXE, PHIL LORD & CHRISTOPHER MILLER & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, NATHAN STOCKMAN, WILL ROBSON, BOB MCLEOD & MORE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

The end of the Spider-Verse is coming! The original saga brought you Spider-Gwen, Peni Parker and more instantly iconic web-slingers. This final epic will take you to the bleeding edge of the Spider-Verse, reacquainting you with old favorites and introducing you to some of the most important characters you haven't met yet — but it will also slice the final strand of the web. Featuring Spider-Ham, Spider-Gwen, the Spider-Mobile and Spider-Man Noir! Discover Araña's new status quo! Learn the legacy of Spider-UK! Meet the sensational Spider-Rex! The singing princess, Spinstress! Sergei Kravinoff, the Hunter-Spider! The amazing Sun-Spider! The mysterious Night-Spider! And more! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #1-5.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94717-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON CAT TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Iron Man and Black Cat both thought they'd seen the last of the Iron Cat armor! If Felicia Hardy is surprised to see the suit again, you can imagine how furious Tony Stark is! But there's someone new in the Iron Cat armor — and this mysterious figure has a plan that will soon put them in the crosshairs of nearly all the heroes in the Marvel Universe! Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are about to come back to haunt them! But Tony and Felicia aren't going to let this new Iron Cat have all the fun. Tony has done his own fresh spin on the feline armor, and Felicia may like some of his innovations! Collecting IRON CAT #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94697-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STRANGE ACADEMY: YEAR ONE TPB

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Marvel Universe's first school for sorcerers throws open its doors! Doctor Strange has finally established an academy for the mystic arts, bringing together young people from across the cosmos with an aptitude for magic to study under tutors including Doctor Voodoo, the Ancient One, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, Daimon Hellstrom and all your favorite Marvel mages! From mindful Mindless Ones to pan-dimensional games of tag, the Strange Academy definitely lives up to its name — but the students' first field trip lights a fuse that will blow up in a big way! Tragedy strikes, hearts are broken, uncanny new abilities manifest and a huge secret is revealed! The Academy's extraordinary curriculum will take the class from outer space to Asgard — and if a shocking murder mystery isn't traumatic enough, Parents' Day sure will be! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #1-12.

304 PGS./Ages 13 & Up …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94966-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GAMBIT: THICK AS THIEVES TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SID KOTIAN

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

An all-new adventure of everyone's favorite thief! You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the mutant called Gambit – but there's still plenty up this ragin' Cajun's sleeves! Before he joined the X-Men, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'Ro – the mutant Storm, regressed to childhood by the nefarious Nanny z- and the two went up against the forces of the Shadow King! Now more of their story is revealed for the first time! Gambit finds his path to becoming a heroic X-Man as co-creator and legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge! But as Remy and 'Ro become a thorn in the side of mogul Solarz, the mercenary Warhawk is unleashed on our heroes! You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami! Collecting GAMBIT (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93219-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA — IMMORTAL TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, TINI HOWARD, ZEB WELLS & STEVE FOXE

Penciled by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, C.F. VILLA, FRANCESCO MOBILI, PATRICK GLEASON, ALAN ROBINSON & MORE

Cover by Russell Dauterman

Don your dazzling dresses and tailored tuxedos — it's time for the second annual Hellfire Gala! And the highlight will be the election of a new team of X-Men! But can Emma Frost hold everything together when a shocking revelation threatens to derail her big night? Meanwhile, a nefarious party crasher leads to a high-stakes mission for Wolverine and Spider-Man! Plus: Cannonball and Sunspot lead their fellow runners-up from last year's X-Men election on a secret mission in aid of the Shi'ar Empire! Online-exclusive Hellfire Gala stories in print for the first time! And a gallery of variant covers featuring this year's hottest looks from the Gala! Collecting X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, SECRET X-MEN #1, X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #50-55, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONAL STRIPS, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: AVENGERS/X-MEN.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95209-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 5 – THE RAID ON THE VERMILLION TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by NATACHA BUSTOS & PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

A clear and present Dengar! The galaxy's most underestimated bounty hunter is leading T'onga's crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – but he's also leading them into a trap! Now time is running out – and one of them may not survive Vukorah's deadly revenge. Meanwhile, the cybernetic Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far is he willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins? Dengar may be about to get exactly what he deserves! Valance makes a decision that will change everything! And the bounty hunters are locked in a desperate attempt to escape the pull of a black hole - but the good news is, the Pykes might kill them first! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23-28.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9479-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL TPB

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

The son of the original Kree Captain Marvel is back! Rick Jones, one-time sidekick to both Captain America and the Hulk, has a long history with Genis-Vell – and now they're about to come crashing back into each other! Can Rick save his old pal – and himself – before they both fade out of existence? Who is searching for Genis, and what does Death have to do with it? And how is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo Chandler, the key to this mysterious malady? Join our dysfunctional duo as they grapple with these questions – with a little help from Genis' sister, Phyla-Vell! Prepare to relive an exciting, hilarious and fan-favorite pairing in the year's most anticipated reunion as legendary scribe Peter David takes Genis to all-new heights of heroism! It's enough to make you exclaim: "O-wha-tagoo-siam!" Collecting GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94672-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS TPB

Written by PAUL CORNELL

Penciled by MIKE HAWTHORNE & ENID BALÁM

Cover by STEVE MORRIS

The sci-fi anthology Wild Cards is given the mighty Marvel treatment! Beginning with an adaptation of the first two stories in the inaugural "mosaic novel" edited by acclaimed fantasy author George R.R. Martin, brace yourself for an alternate history in which a devastating alien weapon detonated on Earth in the 1940s. Now, when a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed — known as "drawing the black queen." Of those who survive, most become "jokers," left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces," gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroic goals — or villainous ones. Prepare to enter a world where you must play the cards you are dealt — and the implications are wild! Collecting WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92504-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: IT'S ALWAYS DARKEST BEFORE THE DAWN TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #4 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART & LEN WEIN with GERRY CONWAY, STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, ARCHIE GOODWIN, MIKE FRIEDRICH, TONY ISABELLA & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, TOM SUTTON, HERB TRIMPE & GIL KANE with DON HECK, JOHN BUSCEMA, BOB BROWN & JIM STARLIN

Cover by JIM STARLIN

ON SALE JANUARY 2023

Continuing the saga of Marvel's original mutant team! Hank McCoy sets off on his own, taking a research job — but his scientific curiosity will curse him forever when an experiment gone wrong transforms him into a fanged, furry Beast! Meanwhile, the other X-Men find themselves pursued by a secret adversary that seeks to pick them off one by one. They must join forces with Captain America to save the nation and rescue their mutant comrades! Also featuring the first appearances of Wolverine and Madrox the Multiple Man, an X-Men/Avengers battle against Magneto, and a host of rare covers! Collecting AMAZING ADVENTURES (1970) #11-17; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #92; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #150, #161, #172 and #180-182; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #4 and #23; AVENGERS (1963) #110-111; CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #172-175; DEFENDERS (1972) #15-16; and GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #4.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95034-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANT-MAN/GIANT-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE MAN IN THE ANT HILL TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the Ant-Man/Giant-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE & LARRY LIEBER with ERNIE HART

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, DON HECK, DICK AYERS & LARRY LIEBER

Cover by JACK KIRBY

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

A man of action and a man of science, Dr. Henry Pym invented an amazing growth serum and a cybernetic helmet — and with them, he became the Astonishing Ant-Man! Pym soon teamed with Janet Van Dyne, the winsome Wasp, and the two tiny titans went on to battle an array of mini- and maxi-sized menaces from the Scarlet Beetle to the Black Knight! But adventures in the microscopic world weren't enough for one of the Marvel Age's first super heroes. Soon, Ant-Man became the biggest Avenger there ever was: Giant-Man! And his foundational adventures are all here in this debut Epic Collection! Collecting material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #27 and #35-59.

448 PGS./All Ages …$39.¬99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95035-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANT-MAN/GIANT-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: ANT-MAN NO MORE TPB

Volume #2 in the Ant-Man/Giant-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE, MIKE FRIEDRICH, CHRIS CLAREMONT & BILL MANTLO with DAVID MICHELINIE, TONY ISABELLA, ROY THOMAS, AL HARTLEY & LEON LAZARUS

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, GEORGE TUSKA & JOHN BYRNE with DICK AYERS, STEVE DITKO, CARL BURGOS, BOB POWELL, ROSS ANDRU, JIM STARLIN, RON WILSON, RICH BUCKLER & KEITH POLLARD

Cover by BOB LAYTON

Progenitor of the famous Pym Particle, biochemist Dr. Henry Pym started off his super-heroing career as the tiny Ant-Man, but he soon burst into a new role as Giant-Man! The Avengers co-founder's adventures with the Wasp continue here as the two heroes beat back the Beast of Berlin and battle other adversaries big and small! Then, there's a new Giant-Man on the block when Pym's friend and lab partner, Bill Foster, becomes the Black Goliath in a series all his own! Last, but far from least, thrill to the debut of Scott Lang as Ant-Man, the small hero who's made it big both in Marvel's comics and on the silver screen! Collecting MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #4-10, POWER MAN #24-25, BLACK GOLIATH #1-5, CHAMPIONS (1975) #11-13, MARVEL PREMIERE #47-48, and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #60-69 and IRON MAN (1968) #44.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94965-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: ACTS OF VENGEANCE TPB

Volume #19 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by DANNY FINGEROTH, JOHN BYRNE, FABIAN NICIEZA, MICHAEL HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER, PAUL RYAN, RON WILSON, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Villains assemble! A new era begins for the Avengers with a fresh approach and a revamped roster including Quasar, She-Hulk and the Black Panther! But the team is soon pushed to its limits when the Lava Men attack! And when the Eternals' home of Olympus vanishes, the trail leads to the Negative Zone. Can Sersi help the Avengers save Gilgamesh and locate her people? Then, a host of Marvel's biggest bads join forces — and swap enemies! Thrown off-balance by an onslaught of unfamiliar foes, Avengers East and West must face Freedom Force, the U-Foes, the Mole Man and more — and discover the true architect of these Acts of Vengeance! And when the space pirate Nebula schemes to destroy the universe, will Spider-Man save the day — and join the team?! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #304-318 and ANNUAL #18, and AVENGERS WEST COAST #53-55.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95110-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE HERO KILLERS TPB

Volume #23 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, ERIC FEIN, J.M. DEMATTEIS, FABIAN NICIEZA & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, AARON LOPRESTI, JERRY BINGHAM, SCOTT MCDANIEL, MIKE ZECK, BRANDON PETERSON & MORE

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The coming of Carnage! When Venom's offspring transforms psychopath Cletus Kasady into a symbiotic serial killer, Peter Parker makes the hardest decision of his life – and turns to Venom for help! But will Eddie Brock join the fight, or will he continue his single-minded mission to squash Spider-Man? Plus: Spider-Man enters the Lizard's lair – and faces a powerful enemy alongside the New Warriors! And when Spidey is haunted by Kraven the Hunter, can the web-slinger save the soul of his fiercest foe? Then, when familiar faces make a startling return, Spidey must investigate a painful piece of his past – assuming he can get through Taskmaster and the Red Skull! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #361-367; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #26; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SOUL OF THE HUNTER; and material from SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #12, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #8 and NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #2.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95104-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: NIGHTMARE ON BLEECKER STREET TPB

Volume #11 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, GEOF ISHERWOOD, ROY THOMAS, DAVID QUINN, GREGORY WRIGHT, JEAN-MARC LOFFICIER & MORE

Penciled by GEOF ISHERWOOD, MEL RUBI, RON WAGNER, BRIAN POSTMAN, GREG LAROCQUE & MORE

Cover by GEOF ISHERWOOD

Powerless! When Clea's actions free the dread Dormammu, Doctor Strange beseeches the all-powerful Vishanti for aid. But his mystical patrons have a request in return — and when Strange refuses, he is stripped of most of his magical power! Sorcerer Supreme no more, Strange must revive his old non-team the Defenders to contend with Dormammu! Then, when Nightmare targets Strange, will Morbius be a friend or foe? Plus: Strange loses and gains a disciple and is swept up in cosmic chaos when the Goddess launches her Infinity Crusade! And when Strange aids the Midnight Sons against Lilith, it unleashes a terrifying new foe — and sparks a radical reimagining of Strange himself! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #48-61 and ANNUAL #3; MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE (1992) #9; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #146 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #12, and #14.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95105-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE MENACE REVEALED VOL. 3 TPB

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, RYDER WINDHAM & RON MARZ

Penciled by DAVIDÉ FABBRI, JAN DUURSEMA, POP MHAN, TOM FOWLER & TED NAIFEH

Cover by POP MHAN

The Stark Hyperspace War! The Jedi Council have revealed their part in a sensitive conflict from the past — but what role did Obi-Wan's recently deceased mentor, Qui-Gon Jinn, play? Meanwhile, Obi-Wan must confront his feelings about Qui-Gon's death if he is to train his own new apprentice, Anakin Skywalker! Elsewhere, the double-dealing Villie Grahrk boasts of a recent encounter with the Jedi Council — but will anyone believe him? Either way, Villie's path is about to cross with the Jedi again as Aayla Secura reunites with her former teacher Quinlan Vos in their deadliest adventure yet! And legendary bounty hunters Zam Wesell and Jango Fett clash as they each try for the biggest score of their lives. Who will walk away? Collecting STAR WARS (1998) #36-45, STAR WARS: JEDI QUEST #1-4, STAR WARS: JANGO FETT and STAR WARS: ZAM WESELL.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93231-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANT-MAN: THE SAGA OF SCOTT LANG TPB

Written by RALPH MACCHIO, MARK WAID, LEAH WILLIAMS, ZEB WELLS, NICK GIOVANNETTI & PAUL SCHEER

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO, JAVIER GARRÓN, MARCO CASTIELLO, DYLAN BURNETT & SHAWN CRYSTAL

Ant-Man gets a little (and big) help from his fellow size-changing super heroes! Scott teams up with Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp, on a fight for freedom in Dimension Z — and Nadia Pym, the new Wasp, on an incredible journey to the subatomic realm! But when the War of the Realms spills onto Earth, Scott must Giant-Man-up with three more towering titans to take on the Asgardian Frost Giants and complete a vital mission! Plus: Scott and his daughter — Cassie, A.K.A. Stinger — do a bit of family bonding…with the fate of the world in their tiny hands! And Ant-Man and Drax tackle some Miami vice! Collecting ANT-MAN & THE WASP: LIVING LEGENDS, ANT-MAN AND THE WASP (2018) #1-5, GIANT-MAN #1-3, ANT-MAN (2020) #1-5 and GUARDIANS TEAM-UP #7.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95065-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



KANG: THE SAGA OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE CONQUEROR TPB

Written by STAN LEE, MARK WAID, PETER DAVID, CULLEN BUNN, DAN SLOTT & JED MACKAY

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, ADAM KUBERT, MIKE DEL MUNDO, BRIAN LEVEL, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, MATT HORAK, GREG LAND, JOHN ROMITA JR., KEV WALKER & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by KAEL NGU

A timeless threat! Kang the Conqueror, the time-traveling despot determined to rule the timestream, has menaced the Avengers and Fantastic Four for years. But when the Vision tries a new strategy against their longtime nemesis, he ignites a temporal war – and Kang's first strike is a killer! Can a team of Avengers gathered from across time save history? Plus: Kang sends Kamala Khan back to the Avengers' earliest days; battles symbiotic threats with Spider-Man, Rocket Raccoon, the Black Knight and Monica Rambeau; and targets Moon Knight's patron, Khonshu! And can the FF survive when Kang's many personas – from Rama-Tut to Immortus – unite against them? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19; AVENGERS (1963) #8; ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS #13; AVENGERS (2016) #1-6; AVENGERS: BACK TO BASICS #5-6; MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2019) #1; SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1-5; TIMELESS #1; and material from FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #35.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95067-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL KNIGHTS: MAKE THE WORLD GO AWAY TPB

Written by DONNY CATES, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, TINI HOWARD & VITA AYALA

Penciled by TRAVEL FOREMAN, NIKO HENRICHON, DAMIAN COUCEIRO, JOSHUA CASSARA & KIM JACINTO

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

In celebration of the legendary imprint founded more than two decades ago, a new crop of talented creators unveils a groundbreaking story in the hard-hitting Marvel Knights style! In the cemetery, the blind man doesn't know who he is or why he has come to this particular grave. He doesn't know the burly police officer with the wild story. Or the strangely intense man who sits in the rear seat of the patrol car, his eyes flashing green. But all that is about to change. Matt Murdock is beginning to remember. But only one man can find the answers — a man who once ruled a nation! In a world without heroes, these individuals face a mystery that can only be unraveled — a threat that can only be challenged — by Knights. Collecting MARVEL KNIGHTS 20TH #1-6.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94970-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: THE AVENGING AVENGER! GN-TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & JASON LATOUR

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, JAN BAZALDUA & ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Spider-Man meets Spider-Gwen! The two most sensational web-spinners of the 21st century don't just cross paths — they lock lips! Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are two young heroes from different Earths, and a multiversal mission is about to upend both their lives! But as the plot thickens, will this spider-crossed pair see teen romance give way to arachnid animosity? Then, with Miles' life turned upside down, his mother copes with startling new truths. Who can she turn to? Meanwhile, Miles needs a win — but when the Black Cat and Hammerhead incite an underworld gang war, things don't end well for Miles. Will his battle against his inner demons consume him? Or can his amazing friends help him find his way back to the light? Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2016) #12-19 and SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #16-18.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94967-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1 — THE COMING OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS & ARNOLD DRAKE with STAN LEE

Penciled by GENE COLAN & DON HECK

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & GENE COLAN

Watch the skies – Captain Marvel, the space-born super hero, is coming! Branded a traitor to the alien Kree race for defending the natives of Earth, Captain Mar-Vell assumes the human identity of Walter Lawson and becomes our planet's protector against an awesome array of interstellar enemies! The massive Sentry #459, the savage Super-Skrull, Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner and Quasimodo the Living Computer all wage war against Captain Marvel here in his very first adventures! There's plenty of drama as well, with Kree medic Una and Earth's own Carol Danvers both catching the Captain's eye. Crafted by top talents of the Marvel Age, this one's certifiably out of this world! Collecting MARVEL SUPER HEROES (1967) #12-13, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #1-7 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #9.

200 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94889-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1 — THE COMING OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

200 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94890-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: ANT-MAN & THE WASP GN-TPB

Written by ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA, WILL CORONA PILGRIM, DAVID MICHELINIE & RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by STEPHANIE HANS, ANDREA DI VITO & JOHN BYRNE

In the entire Marvel-Verse, there are few legacies bigger than those of its tiniest heroes, Ant-Man and the Wasp! Get to know these mini-Marvels in some of their most exciting adventures! First, meet scientist Hank Pym, whose pioneering Pym Particles prove the key to shrinking down and suiting up together with his crime-fighting partner, Janet Van Dyne! But will Hank master the art of communicating with ants in time to escape from a big problem? Then, a desperate man named Scott Lang has no option but to steal the Ant-Man suit to save his daughter's life! Scott goes on to inherit the Ant-mantle, but can he handle an interdimensional rescue mission alongside Jan? Collecting AVENGERS ORIGINS: ANT-MAN & THE WASP, ANT-MAN: LARGER THAN LIFE, MARVEL PREMIERE #47-48 and ANT-MAN & THE WASP: LIVING LEGENDS.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95066-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

Marvel December 2022-solicited collections schedule