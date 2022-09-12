Marvel lays out the entire Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web event through February

Marvel Comics has revealed a checklist of all the issues and titles tying into the publisher's upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web, including a preview of the solicitations and covers for the parts of the crossover releasing in December, ahead of Marvel's full December 2022 solicitations which are expected later this month.

The whole event kicks off with a one-shot simply titled Dark Web #1. Marvel states that the issue, previously billed as Dark Web Alpha #1, is subtitled Dark Web #1 (Dusk) with a second, February releasing one-shot titled Dark Web Finale #1 (Dawn) meant to bookend the crossover. Oddly though, "Dusk" and "Dawn" do not appear to be actual parts of the issue's titles, but something like informal nicknames being introduced by Marvel in its announcement of their release - not the usual way Marvel Comics titles their releases, to be sure.

Aside from the two strangely titled one-shots, the Dark Web event will stretch into the titles Amazing Spider-Man and Venom, with several limited series planned to tie into the crossover.

In order, from the newly released checklist, Dark Web will start with Dark Web #1 (Dusk) from Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells with art from Adam Kubert on December 7. Then it will continue in December 14's Amazing Spider-Man #15 from Wells and artist Ed McGuiness, with a Dark Web: X-Men limited series from X-Men writer Gerry Duggan and artist Rod Reis.

Following that, December 21 brings the launch of two Dark Web tie-in limited series, including Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 from writer Sabir Pizada and artist Francesco Mortarino; Mary Jane and Black Cat #1 from writer Jed MacKay and artist Vincenzo Carratu; and also Gold Goblin #2 from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina, continuing the November launching tie-in.

Then on December 28, Dark Web continues in Amazing Spider-Man #16 from Wells and McGuinness, as well as the second issue of Dark Web: X-Men from Duggan and Reis, and finally Venom #14 from writer Al Ewing with art from Bryan Hitch.

Marvel's checklist shows off the rest of the crossover's planned tie-ins in January and February, with January bringing Amazing Spider-Man #17 and #18, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2, Dark Web: X-Men #3, Mary Jane & Black Cat #2, Gold Goblin #3, and Venom #15 - though Marvel has not released solicitation text or covers for any of these issues. Likewise, Marvel has announced the February tie-ins as Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #3, and The Dark Web Finale #1 (Dawn), though the specific dates, covers, and solicit text for these issues remain unreleased.

Here's a gallery of covers for Marvel's advance Dark Web solicitations for December:

