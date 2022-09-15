Miles Morales relaunches with a new Spider-Man title in December

Miles Morales is about to get a brand new ongoing series as his title relaunches in December with a new Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, as initially announced via The Root (opens in new tab).

Written by Cody Ziglar with art from Federico Vicentini, December's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 brings the hero back to his roots as a street-level crimefighter, and pairs him with a new mentor in the form of Misty Knight, one of the so-called Daughters of the Dragon martial arts experts.

As for what he's up against in the new title, the villain hasn't been revealed, however, it's teased that whoever it is "threatens everyone and everything Miles loves." The cover of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, seen here, shows the hero taking on classic Spidey foe the Scorpion.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ziglar is no stranger to Spider-Man, having co-written the recent 'Spider-Man Beyond' era of the ongoing Amazing Spider-Man title as well as a just-concluded Spider-Punk limited series focusing on the Spider-Man of another world in the Multiverse.

Miles' new relationship with Misty Knight will bring new insight to Miles from a fellow Black superhero, who becomes a mentor to the young Spider-Man, teaching him the ropes of how his identity plays a part in his role as a superhero.

"Peter has been there a lot for [MIles]…I wanted to bring him a new Black mentor. I really wanted to pair him up with a Black street level character. That’s the story that I want to tell because I’m a big fan of the apprenticeship and the mentorship," explains Ziglar.

"There’s a lot of things that you can learn from people that have been doing this a really long time, but there’s some things that you get insights from people that have been doing the same job that look like you," he continues.

"Misty Knight experiences a much different reality than Matt Murdock does or Peter Parker just by the fact of being a Black woman so, I know that was an important thing to have in there. Also I love the character of Misty Knight and I wanted to hang out with her and Miles for a couple issues."

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 goes on sale in December. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full December 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

