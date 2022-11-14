Captain Marvel and the X-Men crossover for Revenge of the Brood and Lord of the Brood

Captain Marvel and the X-Men are flashing back to the crossover from way back in the early '80s that originally made Carol Danvers an ally of Marvel's Merry Mutants. A two-part crossover that will move from Captain Marvel's title to the X-Men ongoing series in February will team the heroes in another fight against Marvel's Aliens-like race the Brood.

November 9's Captain Marvel #43 just kicked off a story in which Carol has ventured into space to fight the Brood, the same enemy she battled alongside the X-Men decades ago that ultimately restored her cosmic powers after they were drained by Rogue way back in 1980's Avengers Annual #10.

X-Men #19 and Captain Marvel #46 connecting covers (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That story, titled 'Revenge of the Brood' is actually the first part of a two-part crossover story with Captain Marvel and the X-Men which continues through January's Captain Marvel #45. Then the action flips over to the X-Men franchise for 'Lord of the Brood,' the second chapter in the two-part crossover starting in February X-Men #19, continuing into February 15's Captain Marvel #46.

It continues into March as well, with March 8's X-Men #20, and March 15's Captain Marvel #47. Then April's Captain Marvel #48 and X-Men #21 form the penultimate chapters of the story, which concludes in the oversized Captain Marvel #49.

The story will deal with the X-Men's former mutant Brood student, Broo (now the Brood King) while also introducing a new Brood Empress (an upgrade from the classic Brood Queen). Through the course of the story Carol and the X-Men will have to sacrifice one of their own to the Brood (looks like it'll be Rogue, judging by the cover of December's Captain Marvel #44).

Series writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli will handle the X-Men chapters, while writer Kelly Thompson and artists Javier Pina and Sergio Davila will handle the Captain Marvel chapters through March. Artist Juan Frigeri will provide two sets of interlocking covers across both the Captain Marvel and X-Men chapters in February and March, seen here.

X-Men #20 and Captain Marvel #47 connecting covers (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Brood are back, and they're worse than ever," X-Men writer Gerry Duggan explains in Marvel's announcement. "The X-Men must make some hard choices about their pest control services, and what about Broo, the former student at the X-Mansion, we thought he was the Lord Of The Brood?"

"The problems are galactic and it's all hands on deck including Captain Marvel, Rogue, Gambit and Polaris. Check for parasites," he concludes.

