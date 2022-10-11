Mystery Spider-Man villain Hallow's Eve gets her own title after "Dark Web"

It's now the spooky season, as we head toward Halloween, or 'All Hallows; Eve.' But for Spider-Man, Hallow's Eve doesn't mean fun and friends, it's the name of a new villain debuting in the upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men crossover 'Dark Web,' and she's getting her own title spinning out of the story.

Though we know next to nothing about Hallow's Eve, we know that she'll be sticking around following 'Dark Web,' in a series written by Erica Schultz and drawn by Michael Dowling.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But Hallow's Eve hasn't even debuted in Marvel Comics yet, as she'll make her first appearance in November 23's Amazing Spider-Man #14, in the midst of the upcoming 'Dark Web' crossover story that brings together Spider-Man and the X-Men in a conflict that also involves the villainous X-Men foe the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor, as well as newly minted villain Chasm, AKA Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, who transformed as part of the story 'Spider-Man Beyond.'

As for who Hallow's Eve is, we have absolutely no idea - Marvel has been forthcoming with the plans for her new title, but her identity, goals, and the concept of the story itself remain undisclosed.

What we can guess is that she has some connection to classic Spider-Man enemy Hobgoblin, who will return to Marvel Comics in upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man leading into the 'Dark Web' crossover.

Hobgoblin is a Spider-Man villain whose secret identity is often a mystery, with stories involving the character sometimes centering around which version of the Hobgoblin is actually appearing in the story while Spider-Man tries to discover his identity.

Hallow's Eve #1 goes on sale in March 2023.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.